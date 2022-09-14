By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–A civil society group, operating under the aegis of Africa Youth Growth Foundation, AYGF, has said Nigeria would be faced with a workforce gap following the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

This came as the organisation said the strike by lecturers of public universities was having a toll, particularly on engineering, research and development.

In these regards,the organisation appealed to both the federal government and ASUU to shift ground, saying such was needed in the interest of the students, parents, and the nation in general.

Addressing the media on the development,AYGF Executive Director, Dr. Arome Salifu,said taking the issue to court was not really necessary given the experiences of the past.

“One of the consequences of this is the workforce gap it would create in the future. Statistics have it that it would take Africa, Nigeria inclusive, 250 years to get to the current development level of the United States of America.

“These include trained workforce and human capital development. Nigeria being the giant of Africa, is trapped in the circle of unending stoppages in the process of developing its workforce. This is a huge setback for Africa.

“In the long run, we would not only be left behind by other countries in human capital development, but also be burdened by capital flights in the way of importing human resources and products for that could have been produced locally”, he said.

He appealed to both the government and ASUU to return to negotiation table.

The parties,he said, should “look at the bigger picture and search their conscience to consider the fact that there is so much we are losing as a country.”

He spoke further:“Our competent lecturers are already leaving the country and migrating to other countries. Our students are already being exposed to social and anti-social vulnerabilities or exposures. Some take to criminalities and so many are already contributing to the tension in the country because they need to vent their frustration caused by sitting at home.

“I also have to say to ASUU that you cannot win it all. You win some and leave others for some other days. Trying to get everything through a single strike, I don’t think would get everybody on the same page. At the same, on all issues, ASUU should reconsider its position, and soft pedal on some of its demands for the greater interest of the students.”

Salifu advised students to register for online courses to update their knowledge while waiting for the resumption of their universities, saying they needed to acquire knowledge on their own.

He said,“Any period of crises is a period to rediscover one’s self. One of our aims here is not to apportion blame. We have to put our heads together and suggest a way forward from our current impasse. If we look at the consequences of the strike, we have no choice but to plead with all parties to sheath their swords.”

“We recommend that the government put empathy for the students first. It must take into cognizance the fact that our human capital development gap is widening.

“The students are going to be rushed through their courses, overburdened and the entire system will be crowded with mediocrity. Therefore, the government must as a matter of urgency, go the whole hog in solving this issue,”he advised.

RELATED NEWS