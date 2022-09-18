Warns impostors claiming to be Oba-elect

By Adesina Wahab

The people of Ibeju in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to approve the recommendation made to him regarding the choice of the next Onibeju, the traditional ruler of the town.

According to the people, the delay in appointing the next traditional ruler of the town has led to a situation where some people are claiming to be the Oba-elect, a development that said can breach peace in the area.

They stated this yesterday while briefing the press through the Aro of Ibeju Kingdom, who is also the head of the kingmakers, Chief Moshood Adewale Musefui.

Musefui explained that there are three ruling houses in the town, namely Abejoye, Oniwonlu and Aladeseso which rule in succession.

“Each of the ruling house has branches and for the leadership, we have Olori Ebi Eka and Olori Ebi Apapo. When it is the turn of a ruling house to produce the next monarch, branches in a ruling house will bring out their list of aspirants and if all the branches agree to one candidate, it is okay. In this instance, it it the turn of Oniwonlu Ruling House to produce the next Onibeju.

“They came forward with 19 names and we, the kingmakers, met and did all that is necessary and forwarded a name to the local government chairman for onward transmission to the governor for approval. When the last Onibeju joined his ancestors about two years ago, as the Head of the Kingmakers, I promised the people that within six months, we will conclude our assignment.

“We did that and submitted our report to the government. We don’t know what is causing the delay now. The delay has led to some people going about and claiming to be the Oba-elect. It is not even one person that is claiming that, how many people will be the Onibeju at the same time?

“According to the 1958 chieftaincy declaration, the five kingmakers in Ibeju are the Ogbeni-Odi, Idogun, Bobagunwa, Aro and Shasore. We have done the necessary things, both the 1958 declaration and the Lagos State Law of Obas and Chiefs did not at any time mention or recognise any other group of committee or person for the declaration of Oba-elect,” he said.

Corroborating what Musefui said, Chief Adeniran Agbabiaka and Chief Morenike Adeboye, said nobody should parade himself as the Oba-elect, except the person approved by the government.

They noted that the peaceful coexistence in the community should not be broken.

Agbabiaka added that all the over 70 villages that make up Ibeju land have been enjoying peace all these years and pleaded that community leaders should prevail on their people not to foment trouble.

