Oloja-elect: Approve Kosoko’s installation, family begs Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Innocent Anaba

The long-vacant stool of the Oloja of Lagos has become the center of a fresh, urgent appeal as the Akinsanya Olojo-Kosoko Ruling House passionately called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to approve the confirmation and installation of Prince Abiola Kosoko as the Oloja-elect.

In a letter dated December 5, 2025, and addressed to the governor, the descendants of King Kosoko, the 10th King and 1st Oloja of Lagos, expressed frustration over the four-year delay since their candidate’s selection.

They emphasised that Prince Kosoko was duly declared elected on December 12, 2020, following an exhaustive screening process guided by established law and tradition.

The royal family secretariat, located at 24, John Street, Idumota, Lagos, reminded the state government that the Oloja of Lagos stool became vacant following the demise of Chief Adebola Ige on December 23, 2017.

According to the letter, upon the conclusion of a 16-man committee’s report, the King Kosoko Royal/Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy Family formally directed the Akinsanya Ruling House, next in line of rotation, to present candidates.

This, according to the letter, led to a traditional interaction/interview with four candidates at the Kosoko palace on October 7, 2020.

The nominated candidates included Prince Abiola Kosoko, the late Prince Shola Olojo-Kosoko, Prince Issa Aregbesola, and Mr Abiola Arowomashodu (from the Odunsi Ruling House).

“The kingmakers, following their deliberations, unanimously concluded that Prince Kosoko was the most suitable for the vacant stool,” the letter stated, with an an addition that this led to his declaration as Oloja-elect just five days later, in line with the Lagos State Oba and Chieftaincy Law guided by the Registered Declaration of 1983.

The ruling house stated that the 1983 Registered Declaration remains valid and subsisting, stressing that neither a Lagos State High Court judgment by Justice Obadina nor the subsequent Court of Appeal judgment had served to nullify it.

The letter, signed by Prince Surajudeen Olojo-Kosoko (Head of the Family) and Prince Theophitous Olojo-Kosoko (General Secretary), went on to assert the exclusive right of King Kosoko’s descendants to the throne.

The family urged the state government to address the issue of the prolonged delay and to tackle what they described as a proposed imposition plan outside the 1983 Registered Declaration.

The Akinsanya Olojo-Kosoko Ruling House, however, promised to continue to conduct their affairs respectfully, reasonably and with utmost regards to all rational authorities.

The family requested an invitation for what they termed as an urgent discussion to resolve all outstanding issues surrounding the Oloja-elect’s confirmation, seeking the Governor’s intervention to ensure the smooth succession and preservation of Lagos’ traditional heritage.