*Seeks his immediate release from prison

By Joseph Erunke

Even in the face of charges slammed against him by the federal government over alleged wrongdoings,the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police,DCP Abba Kyari’s work as head of police Intelligence Response Team,IRT,has gained support of some Nigerians,who said he fought crimes without looking back while he held sway.

To this end,a group known as Taraba Youths Frontiers,who lauded the efforts of the suspended DCP,has demanded his immediate release from custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service,where he being held.

The group which celebrated his role in rooting out criminals and terrorists from Taraba State, at a town hall meeting over the weekend where they sensitised the public on security awareness, noted that but for Kyari, insecurity that gripped the state would have brought it to its knees at the moment.

Speaking during the event where they extolled Kyari and celebrated him for arresting an alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume and hundreds of other kidnappers and bandits that terrorised Taraba State, the group called on the release of Kyari unconditionally.

Speaking, the Leader of the group, Usman Baba Maito said, ” Because of an obvious set up by some envious colleagues in an agency, who were trying to cover their indicted Officers in Enugu Airport, the best hand in the Nigerian security system has been locked up.

According to him,”No country progresses like this. How can envious colleagues, who set the best hand up, force the government to lock up its best hand? The government acted hastily and it is not in good Faith. No wonder insecurity has taken over the country.”

Recalling the role Kyari played in creating peace in the state, he said, “hundreds of deadly kidnappers and bandits were rooted out of Taraba State by the Super Cop Kyari using his intelligence and technological know-how – only Kyari could do that.”

“We recall how he smashed 14 deadly kidnappers terrorising Taraba State in early 2021. They recovered 8 Ak-47 rifles, other weapons, charms and ammunition. Today, those bad elements are no more in operation.

“In late 2020, Kyari also arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Abdulkarim Yunusa Aka Italia and 22 of his gang members terrorizing Taraba State. 16 AK 47 rifles were recovered. They confessed to have kidnapped over 100 Taraba indigenes and killed over 10 victims.

“We can all remember how the notorious kidnapper Mohammed Musa,aka Dogo and his gang of kidnappers terrorising Taraba State were arrested by Kyari-led IRT in 2020 and 7 Kidnapped victims were rescued from the group.

“This is in addition to the 2021 arrest of 18 notorious kidnappers in Taraba State led by Husseni Seini aka Dogo, 44 years and Yusuf Abubakar 31 years. These men confessed to the kidnapping of the Taraba State House of Assembly member, Mohammed Bashir Bape and many other kidnappings and killings in the state. Over 14 Ak47 rifles were recovered from them.

“Also a notorious arms supplier to bandits and kidnappers in Taraba State, Yakubu Kachalla Shehu, was equally arrested by Kyari and many Ak47 rifles were recovered from him.

“We commend Kyari for the above outstanding contributions and many more he did for Taraba State and Nigeria in general and urged the government to ensure his immediate safe release and restoration to the force.

“We call on the government to ensure he is freed so he can fight insecurity and give Nigerians peace as we in Taraba had enjoyed during his time as the head of IRT,” he said.

The Federal Government has uncovered 14 assets, including shopping malls, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmland belonging to a former commander, Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Kyari was said to have failed to disclose his ownership of the properties in different locations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno State.

Over N207m and Є17,598 were also discovered in his various accounts in GTB, UBA and Sterling Bank.

In the fresh 24-count charges filed against Kyari by the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, J. Sunday, dated August 30, 2022, the Attorney-General of the Federation stated that the suspended DCP allegedly disguised his ownership of some of the properties.

