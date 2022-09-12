By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

Osunleke Oludare Alaba, an ex-student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, who returned his certificate to the school and demanded refund of his tuition fees, has received help from the school’s alumni.

The Global Alumni President of LAUTECH, Solomon Onilede, on Sunday, presented a cheque of N500,000 to Alaba.

He also presented a cheque of a N1 million to a physically-challenged ex-student of the institute, Babatunde Kewejo, to support his business as a commercial driver, while his first child was also given scholarship up to university level.

Recall that Alaba had, last week, visited his alma mater to demand refund of his school fees and returned the certificate because he considered it worthless and added no value to his life.

While presenting the cheques to the duo, Onilede said the financial intervention was to cushion the effect of economic realities on the selected beneficiaries.

He, therefore, urged them to use it judiciously.

In his remark, Alabi commended the association for coming to his aide in his trying period and assured them that the money would be judiciously used.

Also speaking, Kewejo appreciated the association for coming to his rescue and being a beacon of support to his family.

