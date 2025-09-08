Warri monarch intervenes for Itsekiri students denied certificates over unpaid PAP fees

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has intervened to rescue Itsekiri students of Novena University, Ogume, Ndokwa West, Delta State, who graduated under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, but were denied their certificates over the programme’s inability to settle their tuition and clearance fees.

Sole Representative of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to NNPCL and its JV Partners, Prince Collins Edema, made this known in a statement.

According to Edema, the gesture showed the monarch’s commitment to the growth, development and empowerment of Itsekiri youths.

He said the affected students must complete a Google Form to submit their details, adding that payments would begin in batches once the data collection process is concluded.

The statement read: “The Office of the Sole Representative of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR the Olu of Warri to NNPCL wishes to inform all Itsekiri students who are beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), and who have graduated from Novena University but have been unable to obtain their certificates or proceed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) due to outstanding tuition and clearance fees, that His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, has graciously approved an intervention to resolve this matter.

“In line with His Majesty’s passion and unwavering commitment to the growth, development, and empowerment of the Itsekiri youth, a structured process has been established to address these outstanding obligations.

“For the process, all affected students are required to complete the attached Google Form to submit their details.

“The data collection exercise will run from the date of this publication until September 30, 2025.

“Immediately after the close of data collection, payments for tuition and clearance fees will commence in batches until all affected students are cleared.

“Upon completion, students will be able to collect their certificates and proceed to the NYSC programme without further hindrance.

“This intervention reflects His Majesty’s enduring love for the Itsekiri Nation and his vision of a future where every Itsekiri youth enjoys unhindered access to education, empowerment, and opportunities to thrive.”