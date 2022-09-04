By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has expressed its commitment and determination to continue and enhance the interest-free loan put in place for traders and to ensure more beneficiaries access the facility.

The state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel spoke weekend when he, accompanied by his preferred successor, Pastor Umo Eno, visited the traders’ associations at the popular Itam Market, Itu local government, to thank traders for their support towards his administration, and solicited for continued support of his succession plan.

He also announced the appointment of three new Special Assistants (SAs) on trade and market matters as well as promotion of, Akparawa Idorenyin Raphael from SA to the position of Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on trade and market matters.

He said he was satisfied with activities of Akwa Ibom traders especially their critical role in sustaining the state’s, economy, stressing that no economy survives without Small and Medium scale businesses.

His words: “Each time I come here, you people keep impressing me more and more. There’s so much leadership here, so much followership, and so much love and unity. I have heard about the clamour for more SAs on trade and market matters and the promotion of the SA Idorenyin Raphael to SSA.

” Since the voice of the people, as they say, is the voice of God, I say carry go. Let your SA be promoted to SSA and one SA from each of the three senatorial districts. But when you are sending your SA nominees list, at least one must be a woman.

“I have also heard that interest-free loan has helped people a lot. If an initiative is helpful to the people, it should continue. But please, this time around the traders’ associations will manage it such that more serious traders can be identified.

“I cannot do this from my office, so the Board of Trustees of the different associations will give us one person each so that we can constitute a committee. We will commence the administration of the loan immediately.”

Speaking, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Eno, who promised to consolidate on Governor Emmanuel’s efforts towards the welfare of the traders, appreciated the traders for endorsing him as their gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election.

In his goodwill message, the member representing Itu State Constituency, Kufreabasi Edidem, said the Itam Market Women Cooperative Society, were appreciative that their members benefitted from the interest-free loan sponsored by the state government.

Edidem particularly thanked the Governor for the existing peace in the state, stressing that the provided security has enabled the traders to go about their businesses smoothly.

On his part, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Trade and Market Matters, Mr. Idorenyin Raphael, who described Udom Emmanuel as traders-friendly governor, for carrying traders along in his administration, assured tha the traders would support Pastor Eno emerge next governor of the state.

.

Similarly, representatives of the traders in Eket, Uyo, and Ikot Ekpene senatorial districts; Ben Asuquo, Elder Ofonime, Innocent Akpan respectively in their separate goodwill messages acknowledged that this was the first time a governor has recognised their immense contribution towards growth of the economy.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Obonganwan Magdalene Udom assured that the women have their PVCs to vote and deliver Pastor Umo Eno.

The highlight of the event was the endorsement and symbolic presentation of the Holy bible and a Lantern to Pastor Umo Eno. Also the market women presented variety of food items to Governor Udom Emmanuel as a demonstration of their continued support.

RELATED NEWS