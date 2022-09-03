By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT- THE Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has for the third time ranked the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) as overall best in efficiency and transparency around its free zone locations across Nigeria.

PEBEC was established 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing and growing business in Nigeria in order to entrench transparency and efficiency in public service delivery as a tool for strengthening Nigeria as an enabling investment destination.

Relishing the development, Sen Tijjani Kaura who heads OGFZA said the agency “is irredeemably committed to qualitative compliance with tenets of the ease of doing business as captured in the Executive Order 1 (EO1).”

Kaura urged government institutions to be driven by high level commitment to excellence, efficiency, evaluation and appreciable outcomes critical to productivity in the service of national interests which, he said, captures the brand promise OGFZA is assuring to keep.

