By Dapo Akinrefon

Family, friends and associates, Friday, converged in Lagos to eulogise late erudite lawyer, Bro Adediji Adedoyin, describing him as an icon in his life time.

They paid glowing tributes to the late Adedoyin during the 1st Adediji Adedoyin Annual Mark Masons Memorial, AAAMMM, lecture held at Golfview hotel and suites, GRA in Ikeja, Lagos.

Until his death, Adedoyin was the immediate District Grand Master, Mark Master Mason of Nigeria and past District Grand Master, Nigeria (Craft).

He was a bridge builder—Adeleke-Adedoyin

In his keynote address, head of the Adedoyin family, Dr Olukoya Adeleke-Adedoyin paid glowing tribute to the late Adediji Adedoyin for holding the family together and being an icon in his life time.

Adekeke-Adedoyin said: “History is being made where we celebrate late R.W Bro Adediji Adedoyin, past district grand master (craft), also past district grand master (Mark), who has done so much to the District Grand Lodge of Nigeria, District of Nigeria Croix and District Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons of Nigeria.

“Not only that, during his life time, he made sure that he held the family together. He was an icon in the family of Anoko/Ogbonyari royal house to the stool of Akarigbo Remo Land. He was a biological son Enjoyment to the late Oba William Christopher Adedoyin Akarigbo of Remo Land (1916-1952). Before his demise, he was the head if late Oba William Adedoyin royal family.

“He was a devoted family member, he encouraged most members of the Adedoyin family to continue his footstep as a bridge builder. He was loving and caring.”

Speaking further, head of the Anoko/Ogbonyari royal house said: “He was very conscious of his role and shouldered the responsibilities with love, frankness and firmness. As part of this, one could hardly fault him when he held on to an opinion.

“He was seen as a no nonsense man. He was a peace maker, brilliant crisis manager, a courageous with organised, charming discipline, pleasant aura and disposition.”

Adedoyin was a renowned mason, statesman—Hayford

In a lecture titled ‘Why Masonry’, delivered by Bro Eddie Hayford, he described the late Adedoyin as a renowned mason which enabled him to maintain special relationship with everyone he came in contact.

He said: “As we celebrate Papa’s phenomenal achievements, let us remind ourselves of his inspirational attributes, his distinguished career as a teacher, philantropist, renowned mason and a statesman, for his selflessness, compassion, vision, generosity, discipline and integrity which enabled him to maintain special relationship with everyone he came in contact.”

Speaking on the objectives and principles of Masonry, Hayford, who is the past District Grand Master for Ghana, urged members to imbibe the attributes of Masonry.”

He said: “Masonry had been defined as a system of morality, veiled in allegory, illustrated and inculcated by symbols. It is a religious insistitution but it is not a religion; it, however, inculcates some religious truths without any attempt to define theological dogmas.

“It is a benevolent institution that clothes the naked, feeds the hungry, relieves the poor and grants aid to the distressed brother or his destitute widow. It recognizes all its members as brothers without distinction of rank, wealth and power when in the lodge. It does not make any differentiation among it’s members by way of colour and taste.

“Brethren, this last attribute of Masonry should be realized as a hallmark of its spiritual concept.”

