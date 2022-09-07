Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as he said the chairman will deliver him (Tinubu) as the president of Nigeria.

Tinubu made this statement while fielding questions from journalists during his visit to the national secretariat of APC in Abuja on Wednesday.

The APC presidential flag bearer alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima, speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other party chieftains were received by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC during the visit.

Tinubu said, “He (Adamu) is going to deliver as the Chairman of the party for me to become the president of Nigeria. And I am very confident of that.

“We are a party strongly determined to fulfil our dreams of turning Nigeria to a very progressive, highly developed, prosperous country.

“Thank you so much for the good job you have been doing. I sincerely thank you for the cooperation and collaboration particularly the chairman for various wisdom and interactions that we have been having together.

“The big masquerade dance is not in the cage but in the market square. And that is what Adamu used to be, full of wisdom, we were governors together, before God put us together on this project again,” he said.

Tinubu expressed optimism that APC stands unthreatened by the activities of critics, saying he remains committed to advancing rapid development and inclusiveness in Nigeria.

He said, “We are not threatened. We are committed and we are very proud of ourselves, we are of an orderly manner, we are committed to democratic principles and values; we are not bickering in any way and you know that. Can you say that of the other parties? We are not spewing fake statistics and wrong figures. Can you say that of other parties? Well, we are what we are, a progressive party.

“It is a new horizon and we assure them that every Nigerian will benefit and I am very sure that there will be a refreshing change and we will continue development in a rapid way.

“Let the election be over. That is one step. We have to comply with INEC and regulations regarding the elections, when we finish that, we will unveil to you those things that we have for the country and our objectives, our creed, our commitment should be development and our commitment to transformation, and our determination to bring help to the teeming Nigerians.”

Commending Adamu, Tinubu urged party members to remain progressive in their thinking.

He further said, “To all the members in attendance that day (of primary election), we want to say thank you. We have come together as a political party and we have taken progressivism as our doctrine. We have to be progressive in our thinking, our deeds and objective to serve the country.

“Yes, I admit that democracy is a challenging, very hard and difficult system to manage. We have seen challenges left and right outside the international sphere of politics, but we are determined to ensure that we democratise Nigeria fully and remain a beacon of democracy as the largest nation of black race in the world,” he added.

