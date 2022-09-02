By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE people of Etoi clan in Uyo local government area of Akwa Ibom state have expressed appreciation to governor Udom Emmanuel for alleviating the sufferings of the people of the area through the construction of Anua-Mbak-Ishiet Road.

The Lawmaker representing Uyo state constituency, honourable Anietie Eka described the effort as worthy of celebration and commendation.

Eka who spoke while receiving the governor, in the area, said he decided to organise a ‘thank you event’ to appreciate him and his administration for giving his area a befitting road as well as other life-touching projects executed in the LGA.

He promised the governor that Etoi clan and the entire people of Uyo Local Government Area would support his succession plan through Pastor Umo Eno in the 2023 general elections.

His words: “Today we celebrate a peaceful and passionate Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. We are celebrating the Governor because for the first time since our state creation, we’ve had a tarred road that cuts across Mbak, Mbak Ikot Ebo, Mbak Ikot Abasi, Mbak Akpan Ekpenyong and the rest of them.

“For so many years, we agitated for the construction of this road, but it was only when Governor Udom Emmanuel came that he saw the need to construct the road. May God bless the governor.

“The people of Etoi are gathered here to endorse you Pastor Umo Eno. We have gathered here to inform you that as far as 2023 election is concerned, Etoi people will vote for you.

“The people of Etoi have always been known to be very proactive people when it comes to politics. The people you have seen here are steadfast PDP people. We will deliver. We will stand by you”

In his brief remarks, governor Udom Emmanuel assured eople of the area that the Anua-Mbak-Ishiet Road signaled the beginning of more quality and life-transforming projects that would be executed for them.

He appreciated the stakeholders comprising, men, women and youths of Etoi for their support and urged them to remain steadfast with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Prominent leaders of Uyo local government in their respective goodwill messages pledged their total support to Governor Emmanuel’s completion agenda and also to support Umo Eno gubernatorial candidacy.

They include, political leader of Uyo LGA, Enobong Uwah, Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Mr. Charles Udoh, Prof. Eno Akpan, Chairman of Uyo LG council, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo; the Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Reorientation, Mr Ekpeno Gold, former Board Member, Akwa Ibom Water Board Company, Mr. Donatus Udoh and Etoi Clan Youth Leader, Sir Wiker Jackson among others.

.

The event which featured cultural displays and presentation of a new vehicle to the Clan Head of Etoi, was well attended by other serving and past government officials, the Clergy, Royal Fathers and residents.

