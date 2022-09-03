By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE people of Etoi clan in Uyo local government area of Akwa Ibom have expressed appreciation to the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for alleviating their suffering through the construction of Anua-Mbak-Ishiet Road.

Speaking, the Lawmaker representing Uyo state constituency, honourable Anietie Eka said the developmental strides of governor Emmanuel in the area deserves celebration and commendation.

Eka spoke during a reception he organised to thank and commend the governor, and his administration for a befitting road project executed in his area, as well as other life-touching projects in the entire Local Government Area.

He promised the governor that Etoi clan and the entire people of Uyo LG would support his succession plan through Pastor Umo Eno in the 2023 general elections.

His words: “Today we celebrate a peaceful and passionate Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. We are celebrating him because for the first time since our state creation, we’re having a tarred road that cuts across Mbak, Mbak Ikot Ebo, Mbak Ikot Abasi, Mbak Akpan Ekpenyong communities.

“For many years ago, our people agitated for the construction ofAnua-Mbak-Ishiet Road

, but it was only when Governor Udom Emmanuel came on board that he saw the need to do the road. May God bless the governor.

“The people of Etoi Clan have gathered here to inform you that as far as 2023 election is concerned, Etoi people will vote for pastor Umo Eno.

“His Excellency, the people here today are loyal PDP people, they are very proactive when it comes to politics. We will deliver. We will stand by you”

In his brief remarks, governor Udom Emmanuel assured the people of the area that more quality and life-transforming projects would be executed in their area.

He appreciated the men, women and youths of Etoi Clan for their support to his administration and appealed to them to remain firm in their belief in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Prominent leaders of Uyo local government in their respective goodwill messages pledged total support to Governor Emmanuel’s completion agenda and also to support Pastor Umo Eno as PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state.

They include, political leader of Uyo LGA, Enobong Uwah, Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Mr. Charles Udoh, Prof. Eno Akpan, Chairman of Uyo LG council, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo; the Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Reorientation, Mr Ekpeno Gold, former Board Member, Akwa Ibom Water Board Company, Mr. Donatus Udoh and Etoi Clan Youth Leader, Sir Wiker Jackson among others.

The event which featured cultural displays and presentation of a new vehicle to the Clan Head of Etoi, was well attended by other serving and past government officials, the Clergy, Royal Fathers and residents.

