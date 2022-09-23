McGregor and her husband, McCain

By Biodun Busari

A 25-yer-old man, Quran McCain and his 62-year-old wife, Cheryl McGregor have appealed to the public that they need a surrogate mother to start having their own baby.

The couple who lives in Georgia, the United States celebrated a one-year wedding anniversary on September 3.

Yahoo News reports that McCain and McGregor livestreamed their wedding ceremony on TikTok in 2021 which was, however, greeted with backlash from spectators over the age gap.

To highlight their anniversary, McCain shared a video with their 2.8 million TikTok followers, which has been viewed over 650,000 times.

Speaking about their desire for a surrogate, McCain in an interview with the Mirror said they are not financially buoyant to pay for the proxy mother who would also sign a deal not to lay claim on the child when it is born.

“We are looking for a nice surrogate who is willing to sign a contract to have nothing to do with the child after it’s born. We don’t want people trying to have a baby for us for financial gain, we are not that financially inclined ourselves,” McCain said.

The couple first met in 2015 at a fast-food restaurant managed by McGregor’s son. McCain was 15 years old and they did not date at the time.

Romantic feelings sparked five years later when McCain saw the mother of seven working at a local convenience store.

Notwithstanding the age gap, one online viewer commented, “People should really stop hating [on] them. You don‘t know their story, they seem to be happy together, so just leave them alone if you don‘t like it.”

Another one added, “Those pictures are beautiful. I believe you two guys are a perfect match.”

In contrast, one TikTok user differed saying, “Keep that crap away. Do that on your own time.”

