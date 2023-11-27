Groom shoots bride, two family members dead on wedding day over age gap

By Biodun Busari

A Thai para-athlete, Chaturong Suksuk shot his bride, and two others dead before killing himself on the wedding day.

According to BBC, the 29-year-old Chaturong was a former soldier who got married to a 44-year-old Kanchana Pachunthuek on Saturday in north-east Thailand.

The police said he left the wedding party unexpectedly and returned with a gun, shooting his wife, her 62-year-old mother, and 38-year-old sister.

The report added that the stray bullets hit two guests, who were immediately rushed to hospital, where one of them died.

BBC said Chaturong “was quite intoxicated at the time”, adding that his motive remained unclear, as it added that he bought the gun and ammunition legally last year.

Some reports from Thailand disclosed that the couple had an argument during the party, insinuating that Chaturong had felt insecure about the age gap between him and Kanchana.

But police said this was still speculation, adding that they had collected evidence and expected to close the case “soon”.

Chaturong and Kanchana had lived together for three years before they married, BBC quoted Thai media.

The groom was an accomplished athlete who won a silver medal in swimming at the 2022 Asean Para Games in Indonesia.

He was also believed to be on the list of athletes competing in the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand next month.

Chaturong had lost his right leg while on duty with the paramilitary light infantry force, which patrols Thailand’s borders.