The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ndokwa Nation has been thrown into further turmoil in Ndokwa Nation, as leaders of Isoko speaking communities in ward nine, Ndokwa East local government area today declared their total support for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The leaders in an enlarged stakeholders meeting at the ward headquarters in Ibrede, said Osanebi’s emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, has not only decimated the PDP in Ndokwa Nation, it has buried the umbrella party.

According to the leaders, the greatest mistake made by the leadership of Delta PDP, was letting Osanebi leave their party, adding that in the history of Delta State politics no one man’s exit has left a very glaring vacuum in a political party like Osanebi has done to the PDP.

They vowed to deliver all units in the ward for Agege, Osanebi and other candidates of the All Progressive Congress in the 2023 general elections.

Chief Odio John Itive, Mr. Ator Ajerolor, Chief Clifford Obi, Chief Abanum Jonathan, Comr. Udogu ‘Okombo’ Victory were among the leaders whom spoke on behalf of the people.

Earlier, Comr. Chukwuma ‘Lungus’ Emmanuel, while addressing the stakeholders and leaders thanked them for their unflinching support for Agege and Osanebi.

Comr. Chukwuma said when the duo of Agege and Osanebi are elected in 2023, the ward will witness tremendous transformation.

Highlight of the event was the official welcoming of decampees who recently dumped the decimated umbrella party for the progressive family by the chairman of the party ward, Akadidi Blessing.

