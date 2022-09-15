…says Tinubu presidency good omen for Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A coalition called Jagaban National Coalition, JNC, Thursday, unveiled massive mobilisation plan for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential campaigns set to begin 28 September.

Speaking during inauguration of the JNC in Abuja, the National Coordinator, JNC, High Chief Kayode Ajayi, said the next line of action is to move to the grassroots for mobilisation ahead of the presidential election and their votes will be for Tinubu.

Ajayi said: “We are doing door-to-door campaign to encourage people to come out and vote en masse for our flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Shetima, and that is our concern at the moment.

“We have structures in the 36 States of the federation and 774 local government areas including the ward levels, and that prompted the inauguration of State chapters, so that they can continue.

We have done some inauguration online too. Today were flagged off to assentuate the process of galvanizing Nigerians to voting for our candidate.”

He also boasted that the APC candidate is the most experienced presidential candidate among others.

He added that Tinubu has what it takes to stop oil theft and reposition the oil and gas sector based on his experience in oil and gas.

He said with Senator Kashim Shetima as running mate insecurity would be arrested.

However, he (Ajayi) asserted that insecurity would not stop 2023 general elections as some Nigerians are worried about.

Security is a global issue and varies from country to country, and the government is handling that already.

“I don’t see that preventing us from voting because the military has upscaled their intervention and decimating the insurgents in all their sanctuaries.

“So wherever they are the military is smoking them out and getting them arrested.

“The Department of State Security, DSS, recently arrested somebody alleged to be involved in sponsoring terrorism. So it’s part of the action and is a continuous action.

“So I don’t see the issue of security preventing us from voting”, he said.

Earlier, the Director General of JNC, Dr Usman Jahun, said that, “All hands must be on deck for building a better Nigeria by ensuring that all our leaders succeed.

“As a support group, not only are we determined to confront the opposition with superior narratives at the campaigns, we shall ensure that our party retains power at the centre and most states of the federation in 2023.

“We have also continued to fine tune our strategy for winning millions of votes for our presidential flag bearer and other candidates of our great party.”

