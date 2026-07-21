First Lady donates N2bn to promote Akwete weaving heritage in Abia

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N2 billion to the Abia Government to support the development of Akwete fabric, a prestigious hand-woven textile indigenous to Akwete town in Abia.

The first lady made the donation in Aba on Tuesday, during her visit to the state to celebrate and promote the historic Akwete weaving heritage, in Ukwa East Local Government Area of the state.

She explained that the gesture was to support the development of the Akwete production site, with a view to creating more jobs and boosting the state’s economy.

She added that the donation would support efforts by the Abia Government to preserve the centuries-old craft and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

‎She praised the uniqueness and richness of the Akwete fabric, crafted on vertical looms by women in Abia using cotton, raffia, and silk, and famous for its vibrant colours and intricate geometric motifs.

“I am in awe of all the richness of what the Akwete fabrics stand for.

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‎”I love traditional outfits because our tradition, our culture, tells us who we are. The moment we lose that, we won’t remember where we come from.

“The craft was transferred from generation to generation. It is a sacred craft done with love, patience, and endurance.

“The tradition of the Akwete handmade fabric is dear to the hearts of the women who make it, and they should be encouraged to pass it on to the next generation,” she said.

‎Mrs Tinubu encouraged the younger generation to embrace their culture, particularly cultural attire that connects the young with the older generation.

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According to her, people should be proud of their cultural heritage and wear the African traditional attires with pride.

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‎”We should not let our children forget that.

“To the women of Akwete, I heard your cry. I am here to announce to all Nigerians and the Igbo people that it is time to take Akwete fabric to the national stage.

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‎”Therefore, all the notable sons and daughters of Igbo land should rise up to preserve this culture. On my part, I am donating N2 billion for the project,” the first Lady said.

She promised Gov. Alex Otti that if President Bola Tinubu wins the 2027 presidential election for a second term, she would wear a wrapper and “buba” made from Akwete for the inauguration.

Responding, Otti and his wife, Mrs Priscilla Otti, thanked the First Lady for the gesture, saying, “it will significantly transform Akwete fabric production in the state”.

He described the visit to the state as timely and significant for preserving the indigenous craft.

Otti noted that the Abia Government had been engaging with the Akwete weaving community since 2023 to reposition the industry for greater economic value.

The governor said that the state government was working to remove barriers limiting the growth of the centuries-old craft. It was also embracing technology to improve production and competitiveness in the global market.

He praised President Bola Tinubu for implementing economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

The lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the women who weave the fabric as the bedrock of the community.

“Today we celebrate the ingenuity of the women in this area, and I would like to be part of the construction of the weaving center,” Abaribe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abia Council of Traditional Rulers conferred the traditional title of “Ugo Nwanyi Abia” (the Pride of Abia Women) on the first lady in recognition of her generosity, care and motherly roles to all Nigerian women.