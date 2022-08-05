•Plant produces over 10m liters daily

By Haroon Balogun

WHEN Ismail’s mother, Hajar, known as Hagai exhausted the water she had in her skin bag left by her husband, Ibrahim, she went on searching for more within the area.

Mother and child became thirsty. Hajar, confused tossing in agony; left her baby, Ismail, in search of water. She walked to the mountain of As-Safâ nearest to her on that land. She stood on it and started looking at the valley keenly expecting to get help from somebody around who could help, but none came.

Then she descended from As-Safâ and when she reached the valley, she tucked up her robe and ran in the valley like somebody in distress, till she crossed the valley and reached Al-Marwah mountain where she stood and started looking, expecting to see help from human being. She repeated that (running between As-Safâ and Al-Marwah) seven times. The Prophet said:

“This is the source of the tradition of the Sa‘y between As-Safâ and Al-Marwah. When she reached Al-Marwah at the seventh time, she heard a strange voice and with trepidation, she was more confused. She heard the voice again and she said, ‘O whoever you may be! I have heard your voice; have you got something to help me?’ And behold! She saw an angel on the rock of Zam-zam, digging the earth with his heel, from where water began to flow. She filled her water-skin bag with her hands, and the water was flowing out thereafter.

The Prophet added, “May Allâh bestow mercy on Ismail mother! Had she let the Zamzam flow without trying to control it or had she not scooped from that water to fill her water-skin, Zamzam would have been a stream flowing on the surface of the earth.”

The Prophet further added, “Then she drank from it and gave her child. The angel said to her, ‘Don’t be afraid of being neglected, for this is the House of Allâh which will be built by this boy and his father, and Allâh never neglects His people.’

Healing power

Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) described the water of Zam-zam as having healing qualities, so pilgrims drink from the spring after the Sa’ye and throughout the hajj, and carry a few liters home. From the mighty rock where the water sprang out, (where Hajar cried unto Allah for water for her baby), the water is pumped into taps in the mosque and all areas within the precint of Kaaba from where pilgrims drink. It was gathered that expansion of the plant was done recently to serve the growing number of pilgrims every year. As it is now, the plant which recently gulped about $200million produces over 10 million liters a day.

For Muslims, the water is blessed and one of the best gifts to be offered. The Prophet (s.a.w) used to sprinkle this water over the sick and illness. It helps in the increase of knowelege especially those who memorise the Quran. It is also a cure for many diseases and disorders by the order of Allah as it has been found to have curative effect.

