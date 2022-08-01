By Nwafor Sunday

The Delta state governor and vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa has come hard on the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Okowa who spoke with BBC Pigin on Monday said that the former governor of Anambra state does not have enough experience to lead Nigeria.

He stated that Obi’s experience is small compared to the problems Nigeria is facing. He noted that Obi’s experience cannot do anything for the country, advising Nigerian youths to be wise while electing their leaders.

He extolled the personality of his principal, former vice president and presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, noting that he (Atiku) has enough experience to manage and drive Nigeria’s economy.

His words: “I did not say he won’t have any votes, he will have. But what I’m saying is that he’s not a new candidate. It has not been long since he left PDP. You know he was in APGA before, from APGA he came to PDP. It hasn’t been long since he left PDP so he cannot say anything about PDP because that’s where he was before.

“Some of us are still here. At every party, there are good people and bad people. But today’s Nigeria is very troubled and we need the right person. That is why I am appealing to our youths be wise and vote well, they should not be blinded by the concept of a false change because that is how they raved on Jonathan in 2015.

“His (Obi) previous experience is not enough for this one, it will be hard. His experience is not deep enough.

“Even as a current governor ruling in a time of crisis, I know how hard it is. I even want to learn under Atiku because he has experience with the federal government.



“The thing is not easy. For them to have handled the economy at that time and made it something better, offering hope, creating jobs, and filtering the society, was not easy because it’s a bigger thing. So someone is supposed to learn through that. If you look at Obi’s experience you’ll know it’s small. His experience is not enough to handle Nigeria’s problem”.

