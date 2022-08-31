By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With bid to boost Nigerian businesses amidst economic realities, a leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs in

Nigeria, Endeavor Nigeria, Wednesday, disclosed reasons for holding 4th annual scaleup entrepreneurship summit Catalysing Conversations on September 22, 2022, in view of adding value to businesses.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Associate, Marketing and Communications Endeavor Nigeria, Joy Mabia, where the organisation explained that Catalysing Conversations 2022 aims at driving a culture of entrepreneurial leadership in Nigeria.

The theme of Catalysing Conversations 2022 is ‘Building Big Bubbles… investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs’.

The statement also made it known that speakers at the summit include CEO and co-founder, TradeDepot, Kachi Izukanne; Partner, TLcom Capital; Co-founder & General Partner, FirstCheck Africa, Eloho Omame;

CEO, Autochek, Etop Ikpe; Investment Director, Novastar Ventures, Olúwatóyìn Emmanuel-Olubake; Head of Investor Relations, Flutterwave,

Kanyinsola Ajibade; Founder

and CEO, TeamApt , Tosin Eniolorunda; Partner, McKinsey and Company, Mayowa Kuyoro; and Managing Director and CEO, Endeavor Nigeria; Tosin

Faniro-Dada.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Endeavor Nigeria Board of Directors, Atedo N. A Peterside, CON, will deliver the closing remarks at the event.

Attendees at this year’s event will include entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, C-Suite

executives, government officials, investors, policymakers, tech ecosystem enthusiasts,

journalists, and general participants from Nigeria and worldwide.

The event is free to attend, and interested participants can find out more information or register

at www.endeavornigeria.

The statement reads in part, “Endeavor Nigeria, the leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs in

Nigeria, has announced that its 4th annual scaleup entrepreneurship summit, Catalysing

Conversations, will be held on Thursday, 22 September 2022.

“This year’s hybrid event is

tagged “Building Big Bubbles… investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs”.

By driving a culture of entrepreneurial leadership in Nigeria, Catalysing Conversations 2022 hopes to stimulate the powerful effect of building Big Bubbles through high-impact entrepreneurs

who dedicate their time and resources to mentor, advise, and invest in the next generation of

entrepreneurs by paying it forward.

The 4th edition of Catalysing Conversations, with TeamApt as the lead sponsor, will bring

together world-leading and next-generation business people to explore important themes of

high-impact entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic development and showcase

entrepreneurs through thought-provoking conversations in dynamic TED-style talk and fireside

chat formats.

“Endeavor’s goal is to drive thought leadership, demonstrating why paying it forward is critical to

the growth of high-impact entrepreneurship and the digital ecosystem in Africa.

“The packed agenda will feature a mix of moderated fireside chats and TED-style talks by

speakers from diverse backgrounds. The conversations will focus on themes of innovation,

high-growth company dynamics, high-impact entrepreneurship, the journey from startup to

unicorn, financial freedom, and the transformational power of technology.”

Quoting the Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor

Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada, explained that, “At Endeavor, we refer to Big Bubbles as high-impact entrepreneurs who combine

bold ambition, business track record, scale potential, and most importantly, a give-back mindset

that will benefit the next generation of African entrepreneurs. Some of the entrepreneurs in our

network are second-generation Endeavor entrepreneurs emerging from other successful

companies.

“We already see a few Big Bubbles in our ecosystem today, like Mitchell Elegbe from

Interswitch, Tayo Oviosu from Paga, Gbenga Agboola from Flutterwave, and Odun Eweniyi from

Piggyvest.

“These entrepreneurs are investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs in our

ecosystem. At Catalysing Conversations 2022, we have created an immersive hybrid

experience that amplifies important messages, facilitates engaging discussions, and provide

networking opportunities for guests.

We look forward to a great event that will catalyse further innovation and enterprise across

Africa.”

In addition to the inspirational

learning experience at the summit, there will be networking opportunities between attendees to

foster partnerships and cross-market collaborations.

Catalysing Conversations 2022 is also sponsored by Flutterwave, Chapel Hill Denham, Aliko

Dangote Foundation, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Filmhouse Group, FSDH Merchant Bank,

and elev8 education.

