By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 30-year-old school dropout, Seun Ojo, yesterday, disclosed that he shot his prostitute girlfriend, Enny, in Owo, Ondo State, for not giving him attention as her lover.

Seun was paraded alongside 45 other suspects arrested for various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing and snatching of motorbikes among others by the state security outfit, Amotekun.

Seun said his girlfriend, who was into prostitution, had been ignoring him and giving other men attention.

He said: “My girlfriend’s name is Enny, she is a prostitute who always comes to Ikare junction in Owo. I shot her after I noticed that she gives other men more attention than I.

“We have been having issues for a while. That particular day, she repeated what I warned her against and I shot her because I was furious. But she did not die. I learned that she is in the hospital.

“I’m not a cultist and I have never shot anyone in my life. The gun that I used belongs to my father, who is a hunter.”

But, the Amotekun commander, Adeleye, said the woman later died from a gunshot injury.

Also, paraded were a 65-year-old herbalist, Muritala Jimoh, and five other suspected kidnappers who hypnotise their victims in Odigbo council area of the state.

Adeleye said the herbalist fortified the members of the gang before going for an operation, adding that members of the gang specialise in hypnotising their victims before kidnapping them.

He said: “The six kidnap syndicate members use spiritual means to hypnotise people they carry on their motorcycle to an unknown destination.

“We have a case of one of them that specialises in killing motorcycle riders and dismantling the motorbikes before sending them out of the state. We tracked him to Ore in Odigbo where we arrested his accomplice and the ring leader escaped to Ogun State.”

