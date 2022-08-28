By David Odama – Lafia

The  Nasarawa State Universal Basic  Education Board has given  contractors recently awarded contracts for UBE 2020 and 2021 intervention one week from Monday 29, August, 2022  to report to sites or  have their contractual agreement revoked

The Director, Physical Planning, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Engr. Muhammad Shuaibu Lakpa announced this in a statement signed by  the  Public Relations Officer of the  Board.Gana Lawal Ahmed
and made  available to  Vanguard Sunday

According to the statement, the Board would not hesitate to revoke  contract, especially those  found wanting in the area of quality and respect for the specified contract period, adding that the board can no longer condone situations  where contractors execute projects at their own discretion.

Read Also:

Edo monarch lauds Obaseki’s education reforms, honours SUBEB chairman

LASUBEB’s EKOEXCEL triumphs at 8th Titans of Tech Awards

Benue SUBEB opens bid for N3.3billion 2020/2021 State Govt/UBEC intervention fund

“Affected contractors are to take note, as government will not compromise its” stands on   shoddy jobs, delay and not meeting standard”.

He said, the present administration was determined to improved the standard of education which was considered as a great ingriedient for fighting poverty  in the state,  and advised the contractors to come  forward for  their warning letters  Monday 29th August, 2022 at the SUBEB Headquarters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.