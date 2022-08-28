By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board has given contractors recently awarded contracts for UBE 2020 and 2021 intervention one week from Monday 29, August, 2022 to report to sites or have their contractual agreement revoked

The Director, Physical Planning, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Engr. Muhammad Shuaibu Lakpa announced this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Board.Gana Lawal Ahmed

According to the statement, the Board would not hesitate to revoke contract, especially those found wanting in the area of quality and respect for the specified contract period, adding that the board can no longer condone situations where contractors execute projects at their own discretion.

“Affected contractors are to take note, as government will not compromise its” stands on shoddy jobs, delay and not meeting standard”.

He said, the present administration was determined to improved the standard of education which was considered as a great ingriedient for fighting poverty in the state, and advised the contractors to come forward for their warning letters Monday 29th August, 2022 at the SUBEB Headquarters.

