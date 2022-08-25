Video from Funke Akindele's 45th birthday party, JJC Skillz absent

Nollywood actress and Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele celebrated her 45th birthday on Wednesday.

Her estranged husband, JJC Skillz surprised many with his sweet birthday message to the mother of his twin boys on Wednesday but was, however, absent from the birthday party.

JJC Posting a video collage comprising of his favourite moments of Funke and their twin boys, with a soundtrack of a professing love song, the music producer wrote “Happy birthday my darling mama ibeji, I pray for our children to embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations. Today is your day to celebrate and live to the fullest, Long life and prosperity.”

Acknowledging the post, Funke Akindele wrote “Thank you so much baba ibeji. I appreciate it o. Amen to your prayers”

In one of the videos shared on Funke’s official Instagram page, we see the actress trying to hold back her emotions over gospel singer Tope Alabi’s performance at her 45th birthday celebration.

Watch video below:

Funke went live on Instagram to capture moments from the prayer and worship session held in celebration of her birthday

In the video she posted, Funke is seen shedding tears as she expressed gratitude to God while Tope led the worship with her band.

Tope could also be seen making ‘prophetic declarations’ and showering praises on the 45-year-old.

