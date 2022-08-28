Verve, Africa’s leading payment technology and card brand, has announced a partnership with global sportswear brand, PUMA, for the fifth edition of the annual VerveLife fitness event.

Inaugurated in 2017 with the aim of encouraging a healthy lifestyle among Verve cardholders and fitness enthusiasts in general, Verve Life has quickly grown to become regarded as West Africa’s biggest fitness platform, attracting thousands of fitness enthusiasts from Nigeria and beyond each year.

Highlights of the Verve Life fitness platform include exciting workout sessions and dance routines led by renowned fitness experts and dance instructors, fitness challenges and immersive masterclasses on nutrition, mental health, and other related topics, all in addition to a multi-city train of satellite fitness events pan-Nigeria, touching over seven cities this year. The collaboration with PUMA arose from both brands’ shared passion for fitness and is expected to numerous benefits for members of the VerveLife and PUMA communities including free PUMA merchandise, product discounts, access to exclusive events and brand equity consolidation, among other benefits.

Speaking on the collaboration with PUMA, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, reiterated VerveLife’s focus on promoting fitness, healthy living, and wellness.

According to her “We are pleased to welcome PUMA on board as one of our partners for VerveLife 5.0. Last year, we successfully delivered an extraordinary event that left attendees demanding more. This year, we are set to up the ante, working with key partners like PUMA as we jointly advocate for a healthy lifestyle for Nigerians.”

Commenting on the collaboration with Verve, Ladun Bamgbose, the Marketing Coordinator of PUMA Nigeria said “This partnership allows PUMA to promote the brand in what is arguably Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest annual fitness event. We believe that fitness and sports have the power to transform and empower individuals and societies at PUMA, which is why Verve life 5.0 is an ideal partner for us as their ‘Never Stop’ theme aligns with our brand mantra, Forever Faster.”

Similarly, Tomi Ogunlesi, Group Head, Brands and Communications at Interswitch Group, said Verve’s partnership with PUMA underscores its determination to treat members of the VerveLife community to an enriching experience. He said, “The partnership complements our efforts to deliver the best VerveLife experience year-on-year, exceeding the expectations of our growing community.”

The buildup of events for VerveLife 5.0 kicked off recently, with satellite events in Uyo and Asaba. Other Nigerian cities billed to host VerveLife satellite events include Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, and Abuja, ahead of the highly anticipated grand finale in Lagos on 5th of November.

The fitness event is also expected to make it debut on the Kenyan scene, with its first event in Nairobi scheduled to hold in October.

Beyond the provision of seamless, secure, and innovative payment solutions, Verve continues to support the lifestyle needs of Nigerians by nurturing their appetite for fit and healthy living.

