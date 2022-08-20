Degrees from Crown University International have been accepted and evaluated positively as United States of America Regional Accredited Degrees by Various World Foreign Credential Evaluators that led by VALIDENTIAL FOREIGN EVALUATIONS in United States of America with its other official partners global network of Various World Foreign Credential Evaluators that they are working together as members and partners worldwide .

This is exciting for Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. from the report that was received on behalf of this global recognized research university

VALIDENTIAL FOREIGN EVALUATIONS in United States of America (Validential®) that led this various organizations on evaluation follows AACRAO evaluation network guidelines and utilizes publicly available information provided by the following organizations as stated below as we have decided to mentions some of them:

National Association of Credentials Evaluations Services (NACES®) which is an association of United States of America based also is a member of World Education Services and AICE® member Scholaro to determine academic equivalence.

Validential is a member of The Association for International Credential Evaluation Professionals (TAICEP), the National Association of Graduate Admissions Professionals (NAGAP), the European Association for International Education (EAIE), and the Association of International Educators (NAFSA) and others Various World Foreign Credential Evaluators globally.

So Degrees and other Certificates from Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. Has been accepted and evaluated positively as USA Regional Accredited Degrees and recognized worldwide by various organizations for employment through the report that was received by His Excellency UNESCO Laureate, World Acclaimed Distinguished Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, The Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. from office of Diana Bacani, The Senior Evaluation Analyst at Validential Corp. which dated on the August 16th , 2022 at State of California in the United States of America who did final attestation of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. Certificates

His Excellency UNESCO Laureate, World Acclaimed Distinguished Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, The Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. appreciate the efforts of Distinguished Prof Sir Fr. George Gonzalez, Ph.D, who is Official Representative of Vice Chancellor and Distinguished Professor at Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. at Texas in United States of America for wonderful job that he has been doing by him with this excellent result on Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. through various organizations acceptance worldwide.

Validential Foreign Credential Organization evaluates foreign degrees from other countries.

They do this to confirm for employment in United States of America, Canada and others countries as well that degree is accredited UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu added

Vanguard News Nigeria

