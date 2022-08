Osama bin Laden (left) sits with his adviser Ayman al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian linked to the al Qaeda network, at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. (Visual News/Getty Images)

The United States killed Al-Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahri in a drone strike over the weekend in Afghanistan, according to reports

A senior administration official told reporters that “over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech “on a successful counterterrorism mission”

