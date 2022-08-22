.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government has commenced training of Store Keepers to enhance thier performance.

Declaring the training /workshop open on Monday in Maiduguri, the State Head of Service, Barr Simon Malgwi, said the training was inline with the training and retraining programme of the administration to enhance productivity, transparency and good governance.

Recall that the office of the Head of Service, with support from governor Babagana Zulum embarked on series of trainings and re-trainings of different categories of civil servants for the past one month.

Malgwi said the role of store Keepers was very key in every organisation in ensuring probity, transparency and accountability.

He lamented the incidents of some civil servants who cart away government properties in their offices when they retired, adding that store officers who are responsible for taking inventory of offices needed to contained such excesses.

“I know some instances that some people will just request things not for public use but private use.

“You as store officers have the duty to check and prevent these kind of abuses,” Malgwi said.

He noted that the state Governor has assented to public procurement bill to ensure due process in government activities that needed the full support workers to succeed.

Malgwi said that store keepers need to know whatever is purchased and which office it is being issued to help government in keeping proper records.

He urged them to pay proper attention to the training for maximum benefit and to use the opportunity to step it down to thier subordinates.

In his remarks, the Consultant for the training, Mr Wakil Abbas, said the training with the theme: “Effective Store Management in the Public Sector”, said store management play a strategic role in organisation.

Abbas said the workshop was designed to equip the participants with update techniques of managing government materials and exposed them to best practices.

Papers presented included “Store Regulations: An Overview”, “Management and Control of Stores Operation”, “Security and Safety in the Stores”, “Procurement and Materials Management” and “Effective Store Management in the Public”.

