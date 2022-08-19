.

Plan to marry 21yr old Azurfa Lois John

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The oldest kidnapped passenger in the ill fated AK 9 Abuja-Kaduna train and a grandmother, Mama Halimatu Atta who is 90 years old has been released by terrorists on Friday, together with her 53 years old daughter, Adama Atta.

They were also released together with an Islamic cleric,Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji popularly known as M.S Ustaz and Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga , an indigene of Sokoto State.

Sources said Mama Halimatu and her daughter Adama were kidnapped after landing in Abuja from Saudi Arabia where they performed the lesser Hajj in March 2022.The joy of family members waiting at the Rigasa train station in Kaduna to welcome the dou from pilgrimage, was turned into nightmare with the news of the train attack that fateful night.

While disclosing the development to journalists in Kaduna on Friday evening, former negotiator and Media Consultant to Sheikh Gumi,Malam Tukur Mamu Dan Iyan Fika,said ” I can confirm that earlier on Friday, four additional victims of the train attack were released by their abductors.”

He said “the four released victims just left my office. They said they came collectively to thank me for the past efforts I made to mediate on their behalf and for convincing their abductors to drop the threats of executing them and to plead for all stakeholders especially the Federal Government to intensify efforts as the condition of the remaining 23 victims they left at the forest is pathetic.”

According to Mamu, “those that were released on Friday include.the oldest victim, a grandmother, Mama Halimatu Atta. She is 90 years old. Also released is her daughter, 53 year old married woman, Adama Atta Aliyu, ,the woman that was bravely shown in the last video protesting and challenging her captors and lamenting the failure to secure their release.”

He explained that “the victim that first suggested my name to the abductors, as one of those to be contacted to mediate between them and the Federal Government, Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji ,M.S Ustaz, and a Sokoto indigene, Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga were also released on Friday.”

Malam Tukur Mamu however, urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts and rescue the remaining victims in captivity as the terrorists threatened to marry the youngest female victim in captivity,21 year old Azurfa Lois John the way Leah Sharibu was married off.

He said “this is to alert the Federal Government and especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that I can confirm through credible information at my disposal that if urgent action is not taken to immediately secure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack, a 21 year old Azurfa Lois John, the abductors as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu are planning to marry her any moment from now.”

” One of the top commanders is said to be in love with her. This important information should be treated with the urgency it deserves. Even though I know that releasing this information will not only unsettle her immediate family and loved ones but Nigerians as a whole, it is necessary to do so to avoid the repeat of Leah Sharibu’s case.”

“I advise CAN in particular not to politicize this issue or reduce it to mere press releases as I have seen in the past but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on her case as soon as possible before it is late.”

“I pray that in view of the uncertainties which is becoming alarming, the Federal Government will also act very fast to ensure the release of all the remaining victims.”

