Kaduna train attack: FG docks terrorists negotiator, Mamu, on 10-count charge

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Government, yesterday, arraigned the Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap negotiator, Mr. Tukur Mamu, on a 10-count terrorism charge.

The Federal Government in the charge entered before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, alleged that Mamu aided terrorist operations in the country.

The Kaduna-based Islamic scholar was further accused of collecting various sums of money in different currencies from families of victims of the train attack on behalf of the Boko Haram terrorists sect.

It told the court that investigations revealed that the defendant collected an aggregate sum of $420,000 from families of the victims as well as N21 million from another set of families of the train attack.

The Federal Government further alleged that Mamu concealed funds he earned from services rendered to the terrorist organization, in his residence in Kaduna State.

It told the court that the defendant had sometime in 2022 in Kaduna State, received ransom payments in the sum of N500,000 on behalf of the Boko Haram terrorist group, from families of the train attack that were held hostages.

In the charge signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, DPPF, Mr, M. B. Abubakar, Federal Government added that the defendant exchanged voice note communications with one Baba Adamu, identified as spokesperson of the Boko Haram, in relation to acts of terrorism.

It maintained that the defendant acted in breach of the Terrorism Prevention, Prohibition Act, 2022.

Meanwhile, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as he prayed the court, through his lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Ndanusa, to release him on bail pending the determination of the case against him.

Ndanusa told the court that his client was suffering an ailment that would require urgent surgical operation.

Besides, he argued that he ought to be allowed to enjoy the right of presumption of innocence guaranteed to him by the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

However, Federal Government’s lawyer, Mrs. Aderonke Imana, who had earlier requested a trial date, opposed the bail application.

The prosecution counsel insisted that the medical team of the Department of State Service, DSS, was capable of handling any ailment the defendant was suffering from.

After he had listened to both parties, trial Justice Inyang Ekwo deferred his ruling on the bail application.

However, the trial judge gave the DSS the nod to further retain the defendant in its custody, pending the determination of his request for bail.

It will be recalled that Mamu was on September 6, 2022 arrested at Cairo, Egypt, while he was on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj with his family members.

He was, subsequently, brought back to the country and immediately taken into custody by the DSS, which, subsequently, obtained a detention order against him.