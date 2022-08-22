Former minister of state for FCT, Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide has proven to be a woman of excellence. This is evident in the giant strides she has taken over the years in her patriotic service to Nigeria.

The law degree holder and first class holder in English Solicitors Final Exams, Olajumoke worked with several establishments where she contributed immensely to the development of the people.

As an Amazon, her profile equally shows how her reputation goes even beyond the shores of this continent.

Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide, was born on the 4th of August 1959 and has a First Class Honours in the English Solicitors Final Examinations.‎ She holds an LLB (Hons) Second Class Upper Degree from Kings College, London University, and Masters Degree in Law (LLM) from Harvard Law School, USA. She has dual qualifications as Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and as a Solicitor of England and Wales. Olajumoke Akinjide was the former Minister of State for FCT (2011-2015) and attended primary and secondary school education between 1963 and 1974 at Maryhill Convent School and St Louis Grammar School, in the city of Ibadan respectively.

She worked with Simmons & Simmons, one of the top ten firms of Solicitors in the City of London. She is a member of the Section on Energy and Natural Law of the International Bar Association; the Nigerian Bar Association; the Chairperson for West Africa for Association of International Petroleum Negotiations AIPN; the Institute of Petroleum (UK) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group. She was also a Director, Abuja Investments Company Limited AICL from 2008-2011.

In May 2001-September 2003 she served as the Special Assistant to the President on FCT matters and later as Special Assistant to the President on G77 matters and Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO) under the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

She was the Managing Partner of AKINJIDE & CO. Barristers, Solicitors, and Arbitrators, one of the leading Nigerian commercial law firms.

She has extensive post-qualifications experience, principally in petroleum, company and commercial law; she is an experienced Arbitrator and Mediator Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide has supervision and management experience with a proven track record of successfully driving strategies and initiatives. She has dynamic leadership qualities and is a team player.

She is also a grassroots politician of high repute and was a candidate for the senate seat, Oyo Central Senatorial District on the PDP platform in 2011, the same year she was appointed minister‎.

SUMMARY

Partner, Akinjide & Co. (Barristers, Solicitors & Arbitrators) a law firm based in Lagos assisting domestic and international clients with advice and representation across the full range of legal matters. Thirty-Two (32) years post-qualification experience with notable expertise both as counsel, arbitrator, conciliator and mediator in corporate, commercial, energy, construction and maritime matters.

Hon. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, (2011-2014).

Candidate for PDP Senate Seat, Oyo Central Senatorial District, 2011.

Principal Partner, NEWMAN LEGAL, (2003-2011).

Special Assistant to the President on Federal Capital Territory Matters (May 2001-Sept 2002).

Special Assistant to the President on G77 Matters and Nigerians In the Diaspora Organization (Sept 2002-May 2003).

Managing Partner, Akinjide & Co, Joint Head of the Energy Law Department and Head of Company Law Department, (Aug. 1994-May 2001).

Dual qualifications as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and a Solicitor of England & Wales.

Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK).

Head, Nigerian Bar Association Legislative Support & Monitoring Unit at the National Assembly.

Chairperson, Local Organising Committee, Association of International Petroleum Explorationists (AIPN), West Africa Chapter.

Member, Arbitration Law Reform Commission of Lagos State.

Member, Investment Laws Reform Committee of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Director, Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL).

Extensive supervisory and management experience in the private sector with a proven track record of successfully driving strategies and initiatives, motivating people, dynamic leadership qualities and a team player.

Knowledge of the public sector at the Federal Executive level, and exposure to most aspects of State Administration gained from working with the Federal Capital Territory Administration in Abuja as the Minister of State, FCT. Also served as then Supervising Minister for Police Affairs in 2014.

EDUCATION:

English Solicitors’ Final Examinations, COLLEGE OF LAW, London 1993

First Class Honours

Call to the Nigerian Bar (BL) NIGERIAN LAW SCHOOL, Lagos, 1982

Masters of Law (LLM) HARVARD LAW SCHOOL, Cambridge, Mass, USA 1981

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) KINGS COLLEGE LONDON, University of London, 1980

Primary & Seconday Maryhill Convent School and St Louis Grammar School, Ibadan (1963-1974)

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

Admitted as a Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, July 1983

Admitted as a Solicitor of England and Wales, March 1996

Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, U.K.

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

Nigerian Bar Association

Law Society of England and Wales

Association of International Petroleum Negotiators, USA

Section on Energy and Natural Resources Law, International Bar Association

Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK)

Negotiation & Conflict Management Group

Institute of Petroleum (UK)

Continuing Legal Education Association of Nigeria

Nigerian Environmental Law Society

Women International Shipping & Trading Association

OTHER INFORMATION

o Nominated by the National Council on Privatisation as

i) Member, Legal Framework and Regulatory Matters Sub-Committee of the Oil and Gas Sector Reform Implementation Committee, 2000 – 2002.

ii) Member, Aviation Sector Reform Implementation Committee, 2000 – 2002.

o Elected Member of the Board of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Nigeria Branch, 1999 – 2002.

o Member, Investment Laws Review Committee, 2007

o Member, Arbitrator Law Reform Commission of Lagos State, 2007

o Member, Investment Laws Review Committee, 2007

o Member, Arbitration Law Reform Commission of Lagos State, 2007

o Director, Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), 2008

o Oloye Akinjide founded Newman Consultants, Training and Even Managers, a private company providing Management Consultancy Services, a Conference and Training Centre, and programmes for the continuing development of professionals with particular emphasis on the Energy, Arbitration and ADR, Maritime and Professional Conduct Sectors. (1991-2010)

o Member, Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

As State Minister for FCT under former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan administration. A few out of her many achievements:

1.Immediately after assuming office, she directed the establishment of a Steering Committee that would ensure swift reversal of the administrative structure of the FCT Sports Council, and establishment of FCT Sports Development Fund. She passionately addressed the issue surrounding sports facilities in all the nooks and cranny of FCT, reversal of the administrative structure of the FCT Sports Department, establishment of FCT sports development fund among others. Under her watch, FCT U-13 boys won the National U-13 Football Competition organized by the NFF two consecutive times.

She worked closely with FCT Minister Bala Mohammed to construct a standard Mini Stadium at Kuje, Bwari and Abaji Area Councils.

In FCT Area councils, several youths were employed through her clean and green initiative, Agriculture empowerment programme, Youth Empowerment scheme and Sure P this was also extended to Oyo state especially within her senatorial district.

She was able to help over one hundred youths to secure jobs in various MDAs. She organized loan scheme for market groups by through a micro finance bank. She also assisted farmers in their numbers to mechanized almost all their processes.

SAP (Federal Capital Territory matters) Chaired White Paper Committee on the report of the committee on Land Records and Allocations in FCT. Developed Guidelines and Contracts documentation on public private partnership (PPP) for provision of Mass Housing and

Infrastructure in FCT.

Developed and Implemented the Abuja Investment and Development forum. Facilitated the medical mission of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americans to Kaduna state.

Philanthropy

Oloye Akinjide is the Founder of Olajumoke Akinjide Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation for social development of communities and residents of Oyo State. Olajumoke Akinjide Foundation rendered selfless services to the people of Oyo State and the FCT and has provided, donated or established:-

o Free surgeries/medical operations for over 10,000 indigenes of the Oyo Central Senatorial District

o Free malaria and typhoid medication for the Oyo Central Senatorial District

o 270 free NECO Examination forms for indigent students of the Oyo Central Senatorial District

o Boreholes for clean water in all 33 Local Government Areas in Oyo State

o Medical Equipment and Supplies to the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan

o Fertilisers, Tractors, Seeds, Pesticides and Extension services to Oyo Farmers.

o Richard Akinjide ICT Training Centre in Akanran, Ona Ara L-G, Ibadan, Oyo State.

o Primary and Secondary Schools Classroom renovations

o Cassava Mills and Oil Palm Mills to farmers in Oyo Sate

o Cash grants, microcredit and empowerment materials to residents from all 33 Local Government Areas in Oyo State.

One of their many activities was the youth development and capacity Building initiative they take as their mission and vision statement. The foundation trained Secondary School students on ICT at the Richard Akinjide ICT and EVENT CENTER Akanran in Ona-ara local Government Area of Oyo state.

The foundation organized series of health outreach, free surgery among others.

Health Care Services:

Since inception, OAF has engaged in the provision of Free Medical and Surgical services throughout Oyo State. We have collaborated with various teams of Medical and Surgical professionals from the United States of America and also top Medical practitioners in Nigeria, for the provision of this service.

MEDICAL INTERVENTION

In 2011, OAF launched a One year and Half Medical Intervention Programme in 11 Local Governments of the Oyo Central Senatorial District of Oyo State, comprising of Ibadan, Oyo and Ogbomosho (the three major towns in Oyo State). We employed over Thirty (30) nos Surgeons and Physicians to provide this service for the indigent people in these Local Government Areas. The team carried out more than Ten Thousand (10,000) Surgical Operations and treated Tens of Thousands of patients for Malaria, Typhoid and Gastro-Enteritides, absolutely free of cost of to the patients.

· Appendix 1: Pictures of Medical & Surgical Operations

MOBILE HEALTH SCHEME:

In 2011, OAF built and equipped Primary Health care facilities and carried out Health Outreach Programs, throughout Oyo State, via an initiative called Mobile Health Scheme.

DONATION OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES in Collaboration

In the same vein, OAF donated Medical Equipment and Supplies to the leading teaching hospital in Oyo State, The University College Hospital (UCH), in the year 2014 and 2015. These Medical Supplies and Essential Kits were procured from MedShare Inc in 2014 and Project C.U.R.E in 2015, in the United States of America through the donation and generosity of the Foundation. The supplies include bandages, bedpans, needles and blood collection set, breathing circuits, CPAP machines, intravenous sets and blood pressure kits among others.

· Appendix 2: Full List of Medical Equipment & Supplies donated (MEDSHARE Inc.)

· Appendix 3: Full List of Medical Equipment & Supplies donated (Project C.U.R.E.)

· Appendix 4: Pictures of donation of Medical Equipment to Chief Medical Director & other stake Holders in the University College Hospital (UCH)

B. Education:

“Education for all” is one of our primary goals at OAF, which is the reason we engage in various initiatives to change the deplorable conditions of learning and improve the learning environment, to provide quality education for Primary and Secondary School students in Oyo State. OAF is committed to doing everything we can to make sure that children/students get the education possible and that they have everything they require to continue their education after primary school to Secondary school and possibly, beyond.

To this end, OAF constructed new classrooms, Renovated Old ones and equipped then in 5Nos. of schools in Ona-Ara Local Government, in Oyo State. We also provided gave out Two Hundred and Seventy (270) free NECO (G.C.E) Examination Forms to the indigenous students of Oyo Central Local Government in the Year 2010.

TETFUND SPECIAL INTERVENTION FUND:

OAF’s continuous contribution to quality Education is not limited to Primary or Secondary institutions. In 2014, OAF facilitated a special Intervention Fund from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), for the allocation of N500m(Five Hundred Million Naira) each to the premier tertiary institutions in Nigeria, The University College Hospital, through University of Ibadan and the Polytechnic of Ibadan.

· Appendix 5: Pictures of Beneficiaries of Free NECO Examination Forms

· Appendix 6: Newly Constructed Block of Classrooms in St. James Ona-Ara Primary School, Akanran

· Appendix 7: Evidence of Approval of N500m each to University College Hospital, through University of Ibadan and The Ploytechnic of Ibadan in 2014

C. Access to Clean Water

We work to ensure children and their communities have access to clean water. We seek to improve the health of the community by providing Boreholes, Rope Technology Wells and Sanitation Programs in all Thirty-Three (33) Local Government Areas in Oyo State. OAF lunched and commissioned total of Fifty Two (52) Nos of Solar-Powered Boreholes, Motorized Boreholes, Hand-Pimp Boreholes in over 22 Local Government Areas, in the last 4 years. In recent times, we commissioned Four (4) point Motorized Boreholes in St. James Primary School, Akanran, Ona Ara Local Government, Oyo State.

· Appendix 8: Full List of Hand Pump Boreholes, donated by OAF in all 33 LGA(s) of Oyo State

· Appendix 9: Full List of 55nos Solar Powered Boreholes, donated by OAF across Oyo State.

D. Youth and Women Empowerment:

OAF is irrevocably committed to empowering youth and women through Vocational Training and Skill Acquisition Programmes. We empower these youth and women through provision of skill acquisition centres in various communities for entrepreneurship and enterprise training.

CONSTRUCTION OF STAE-OF-THE-ART ICT CENTRE:

OAF recently built a State-of-the-Art Information Communication

Technology (ICT) facility equipped with the latest technology in Akanran, Ona-Ara Local Government, in Oyo State, to provide digital capacity and knowledge to youths, with the goal that they will acquire marketable ICT Skills for self-sufficiency and enhanced employment prospects.

· Appendix 10: Full details and Pictures of ICT Center.

E. WOMEN EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME:

On the 29th of September, 2014, OAF, under the Women for Change Initiative, headed by Her Excellency, Dr. Dame Patience Goodluck Jonathan, organized an unrivalled Women Empowerment program and donated empowerment materials to women from Six (6) States comprising the South West Zone, at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State.

· Appendix 11: Full List of items donated to empower Women

o Deep Freezers : 250pcs

o Hair Dresser’s Kit : 250pcs

o Generators: 250pcs

o Grinding Machines: 300pcs

o Sewing Machines: 310pcs

o Water Pumping Machines: 51pcs

o Fish Drying& Smoking Machines: 35pcs

o Coca-Cola Start-Up Pack: 150pcs

o Ankara Fabrics: 500pcs

o Luxurious Buses for Schools: 4pcs

F. Poverty Alleviation:

OAF engages in various Poverty Alleviation programs and distribution of numerous materials to people, across the 33 Local Government Areas in Oyo State. In 2013, OAF recorded the following milestones in the area of Poverty Alleviation:

§ The Foundation donated the sum of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) towards supporting a total of Four Hundred and Ninety Five (495) Women, in starting various trades and business endeavours of their choice.

§ The Foundation, in the same vein, donated Thirty-Five (35) nos Deep Freezers ted to women and Thirty-Five (35) nos water pumps to Youths.

§ Thirty (30nos) of Youths were trained on Fruit processing and tilling under ITF (Industrial Training Fund).

§ Other donations by the Foundation:

o Six Tractors with full implements,

o 100 Refrigerators,

o 100 Deep Freezers

o 60 Water Pumps

· Appendix 12: Pictures of donations

G. Agriculture:

Over the years, OAF has improved Access to Markets; Access to Finance, Agricultural Training, and Provision of Inputs and Machineries such as Seeds, Fertilizer and Tractors for the people in Oyo State.

We promised Cottage Farms and made deposit payment to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) & Bank of Industry for Fourteen (14) Agricultural Cottage Industries; Seven (7) Oil palm and Seven (7) Cassava Processing Cottages.

We registered Forty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety Eight (40,798) Farmers, in 2013, for the Growth Enhancement Support Programme of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), to give them subsidized Agricultural inputs, which include fertilizers, seeds and seedlings.

These aforementioned achievements have been recorded by the Foundation over the years, as we partnered with various establishments, such as the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). The German Embassy, Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), The Japan Embassy, Netherland Embassy, to achieve them.

PUBLICATIONS

Spoken at several law conferences as a guest lecturer and published papers on the following topics:

Investment of Opportunities for Oils Service Companies in Nigeria (1996)

Legal Aspects of International Environmental Protection (1996)

Current Legal Issues for Gas Production and Utilisation in Nigeria (1997)

The Office of the Company Director – Rights, Duties and Liabilities (1998)

Corporate Social Responsibility in the Petroleum Industry (1999)

Oil and Gas Arbitration (1999)

Legal Framework of the Petroleum Industry (2000)

The Nigerian Power Sector: An Industry in Transition (2001)

Local Content-Provision of Professional Legal Services in the Petroleum Industry (2004)

Good Governance & Africa’s Development (2007)

Globalisation of Legal Services – Fears of African Countries (2007)

Mandatory Minimum Continuing Legal Education (2007)

RELATED NEWS