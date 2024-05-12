‘Monster floods’ tensions in 31 states spark food crisis concerns

•10 states may be worst hit

•35 million Nigerians, 19 million hectares of farmland at risk, experts issue strong warning

•To minimize losses, farmers mobilize for insurance

•How we lost machines, other assets in 2022 catastrophe – Bayelsa investor in cassava, plantain, yam, cucumber

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

Here is experts’ dire warning to 31 states on the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook, AFO, report presented by the Federal Government: People will die, property will be destroyed, food crisis will worsen as thousands of hectares of farmland will be washed away by ‘monster’ floods if you do not act to stop the looming catastrophe.

According to the report, 35, 870,100 Nigerians are at high risk from floods between last month (April) and November in what many have now called ‘monster floods’ months’.

Projected to be worst hit are 10: Kano, Lagos, Taraba, Jigawa, Kogi, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Ogun and Niger.

Responding to the threat, last week, experts warned governments at all levels to prioritise investment in flood prevention infrastructure as a panacea to the looming floods.

They said that there was an urgent demand for relevant authorities to swing into action to mitigate the impact of the predicted floods.

To minimize losses, farmers are being mobilized for insurance of their produce by the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN).

In 2012, Nigeria suffered disastrous floods when, in terms of human, material, and production loss, 363 people were killed, 5,851 injured, 3,891,314 affected, and 3,871,53 displaced.

At the said time, Kogi was the worst affected with 623,900 people displaced and 152,575 hectares of farmland destroyed, according to a Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) who called the floods “a national disaster”.

Also in 2022, floods devastated many parts of the country.

From the Federal Government data, the floods displaced more than 1.4 million people, killed over 603 and injured about 2,400. About 82,035 houses were reportedly damaged while 332,327 hectares of land were submerged.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, had, earlier this month, announced the 2024 AFO.

Utsev had said: “The 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) shows that part of 148 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 31 States of the Federation fall within the High Flood Risk Areas, while part of 249 LGAs in 36 States of the Federation and the FCT fall within the Moderate Flood Risk Areas.

“The High Flood Risk States are Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe.

“High Flood Risk Areas between April and November 2024. The level of floods in this category is expected to be high in terms of impact on the population, agriculture, livelihoods, livestock and infrastructure, and the environment.

“Part of 72 LGAs across the country fall within the High Flood Risk areas in April, May and June while part of 135 LGAs in July, August and September; and part of 44 LGAs in October and November 2024 are within the High Flood Risk zones.

“Moderate Flood Risk Areas between April and November 2024; Moderate impact level floods are expected in parts of 63 LGAs within April, May and June; and in parts of 221 LGAs within July, August and September; and parts of 100 LGAs within October and November 2024.

“Flash and Urban Flooding; Flash and urban flood will be experienced in urban city centres across the country. Among these are Abakaliki, Abeokuta, Abuja, Asaba, Benin City, Birnin–Kebbi, Calabar, Ibadan, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Makurdi, Nguru, Onitsha, Oshogbo, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Warri and Yola.

“Coastal and Riverine Flooding; Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers and Ondo are to experience coastal flooding due to rise in sea level and tidal surge and this would impact on fishing, wildlife habitation and river navigation.”

At risk

Kano State has the highest population at risk from the total national population of 35,870,100, which is, 3,749,200, while the vulnerable communities are 362 and 14 Local Government Areas at risk.

Lagos has the second highest population at risk -3,261,400, vulnerable communities – 447, Local Government Areas – 7, and 2,446.65 hectares of farmland exposed.

Taraba has the third highest population at risk – 2,539,900, vulnerable communities – 571, Local Government Areas at risk – 11, and exposed farmland of 5,427.55 hectares.

Fourth highest population at risk is in Jigawa State – 2,327,400, vulnerable communities – 254, Local Government Areas at risk – 9, and exposed farmland of 4,080.33 hectares.

Fifth highest population at risk is in Kogi State – 2,240,800, vulnerable communities – 184, 10 Local Government Areas at risk, and exposed farmland of 3,091.14 hectares.

Sixth highest population at risk is in Rivers State – 2,202,800, vulnerable communities – 746, 11 Local Government Areas at risk, with no farmlands affected.

The seventh highest population at risk is in Delta -2,101,000, vulnerable communities – 870, Local Government Areas at risk -7, and 579.42 hectares of farmland exposed.

The eighth highest population at risk is in Bayelsa – 1,800,900, vulnerable communities -794, Local Government Areas at risk – 5, and exposed farmland not mentioned in the report.

Ogun has the ninth highest population at risk – 1,847,200, vulnerable communities -1,386, Local Government Areas at risk -8, and 3,118.68 hectares of farmland exposed.

Niger has the 10th highest population at risk – 1, 753,100, vulnerable communities – 893, Local Government Areas at risk -7, and 1,531.26 hectares of farmland exposed.

Experts believe there could be a food crisis and high food prices capable of compounding the current situation, following the huge number of hectares (19. 379 million) of farmland with assorted food crops farmers are currently cultivating including infrastructures (houses, factories, markets, roads, bridges, and others) that may be destroyed within the eight months if urgent measures are not taken to stop the looming ‘monster floods’.

Lagos commences demolitions

The moves to beat the ‘monster floods’ are creating tensions in Lagos, Ogun and Niger States, among others, where environmental authorities are taking measures to avert disaster.

In Lagos, the state government, on penultimate Saturday, began what it called the “removal” of structures in Mende Villa Estate, Maryland, Kosofe Local Government Area, LGA, of the state, following the expiration of the quit notice.

The property owners had, according to the state government, contravened the drainage setback standard rules, leading to a flooding situation in the area.

Amid wailing and pleadings, the affected residents watched helplessly as their structures were removed by an enforcement team, accompanied by armed policemen.

Over 20 households were said to be affected by the demolition.

One of the affected residents, who simply identified himself as Blessing, accused the state government of being unfair and inconsiderate for the action.

“After explaining our position with valid documents obtained from relevant government departments and agencies, only for the government to tell us our documents have been doctored”, Blessing said

Also, a tenant, an aged woman, who declined to give her name, broke down in tears, rolling on the ground, saying she had nowhere to live.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, alongside the Special Adviser on Environment, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, monitored the removal of the structures, when they led the management on an inspection tour to System 1 drainage channel midstream (Odo Iya-Alaro) Arowojobe Estate and Mende Villa Estate, Maryland section.

The commissioner was also accompanied by, Permanent Secretaries, Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen; Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, and some directors of the ministry.

Wahab explained that the System 1 drainage channel midstream (Odo Iya-Alaro), which cut across Ogudu, Ojota, Ifako, Gbagada, Maryland and Ojota, was with a setback of 140metres that has now been reduced to 100 meters to reduce collateral damages.

He added that the original dimension was 140meters for the drainages but the state government was willing to put a human face to the enforcement process by moving 60 metres to Ogudu/Maryland section and 40 metres to Ogudu/Odo Iya-Alaro section which makes it 100 metres.

The commissioner explained that System 1 was established in 1974 and it is the biggest and widest Primary Channel that defloods the major parts of the mainland and cut across Ogudu, Ojota, Ifako, Gbagada, Maryland adding that the flyover bridge coming from Odo Iya-Alaro will cut across these areas.

He said some of the structures on the Mende Villa Estate are in the middle of the channel and have not observed the mandatory 15-meter setback.

Wahab said the property owners are also brandishing classified government documents, describing the action against the law.

The state government had earlier maintained that there was no going back on its decision to enforce the law and reclaim drainage setbacks.

The commissioner, while addressing journalists, stated that the ongoing removal of all contravening structures under the System 1 drainage channel midstream (Odo Iya-Alaro) Ojota and Ogudu will address major flooding issues on the mainland and environs.

He explained why the structures must be pulled down, saying “The measure is in the best interest of the general public.”

Wahab stressed that System 1 was established in 1974, saying it is the biggest and widest Primary Channel that defloods the major parts of the mainland which cut across Ogudu, Ojota, Ifako, Gbagada and Maryland.

According to him, the government had been having discussions with property owners/residents since 2021 and the conversation ended in November 2023, even as contravention notices had been served to owners of buildings lying within the 140 metres of System 1 since 2021.

“We found out that people have gone back to encroach on the right of way and alignments” the commissioner said.

“Since 2021, we have been engaging the homeowners and residents where government has been notifying them of impending enforcement without which we cannot abate flooding”.

Wahab explained that property owners whose buildings fall within the approved 140 meters Right of Way, RoW, of the channel had been given the option of voluntary compliance for almost three years now.

According to him, government also discovered that while contravention notices had been served and dialogue on way forward was being explored, some of the property owners continued with the construction of new buildings that surfaced in the areas now.

The commissioner explained that the property owners/ residents affected were advised for about three years to voluntarily remove the contravening structures before the state government officials commenced the enforcement but were foot-dragging.

He charged residents to respect the state drainage master plan to avoid properties demolition.

Wahab urged residents to always visit necessary government agencies when doing their land searches, particularly, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, to get their drainage clearance as “this will suffice for them in case of any occurrence in future.”

Rotimi-Akodu, on his part, said the government was determined to find a realistic solution to the issue of flash flooding in every parts of the state.

“The world has changed and everyone must put in place various measures to mitigate the adverse effects of global warming and other environmental issues confronting human existence”, the Special Adviser said.

The team also visited Dolphin Estate Under-Bridge and Ikoyi Towers where illegal squatters occupied illegally.

Ogun warning

Reports from Ogun said the state government has ordered people living in flood-prone areas to relocate or create a higher elevation within their residences.

Speaking during the 4th Ogun State Flood Alert for 2024, the state Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, noted that some local governments in the state had been identified to experience flash and urban flooding.

Last year, some communities in Ogun, including Isheri, Sagamu, Abeokuta, Ilaro, Agbara, among others, witnessed heavy flooding that claimed livestock and properties.

The commissioner, while encouraging farmers to begin planting, advised those involved in poultry businesses against stocking density due to the predicted above normal temperature.

“Out of the 20 local government areas in the state, 16 are expected to have highest rainfall with over 1700mm while those with lowest rainfall are Imeko Afon (1541mm), Odeda (1658mm), Abeokuta North (1675mm) and Abeokuta South(1699mm)”, he said.

“Due to this prediction, residents living on wetland areas are advised to relocate to a safer ground or create higher elevation within their residence before the rain commences fully.

“For agricultural purposes, the length of the growing season for the coastal areas of the season ranges between 250 to 292 days, while that of inland areas is between 200 to 250 days.

“Our farmers are therefore encouraged to start planting from now (April) while those involved in poultry businesses are advised against stocking density during this stress period, which has started two months back till next month due to the predicted above normal temperature.

Oresanya revealed that the state government had increased its effort to combat the threat of flooding by building 2,975.6 metres of mini-bridges and culverts, clearing and de-silting 56,150 metres of river and stream courses and desilting 40,000 metres of drainage channel across the three senatorial districts.

The areas include construction of drainage channel and culverts at Wesley Primary School, Ijebu-Ode, reconstruction of dilapidated culvert at Saje dumpsite road, Apakila (Abeokuta), Igbosoro (Ogijo, Sagamu LGA), Imasai; de-silting of rivers/stream courses at Yemule (Ijebu-Ode), Sensen river (Sagamu), Onibuku (Ota), Ode-Funfun (Oja-Odan), Opa Are (Isheri), Sekari river and tributaries while de-silting of drainages channel will take place at Abeokuta, Ifo, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ilaro and Ota among others.

He urged residents to remain calm, adding that the state government will continue to work productively with the management of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to regulate the discharge of water from Ikere Gorge Dam located on Ogun River and Oyan Dam.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-ORBDA), Olufemi Odumosu, while expressing delight in the synergy between the state and federal governments to tackle the menace of flood, disclosed that the authority had put measures in place to assist in mitigating the effect of flood.

Odumosu sought the cooperation of residents and urged all to build more drainage system and to cease dumping waste into them.

Niger relocation plans

In Niger, the state government, last week, declared that 12 of 25 local government areas of the state are high flood risk, saying steps should be taken immediately to avert disaster in months ahead.

The 12 local government areas are Agwara, Bida, Magma, Munya, Agaie, Shiroro, Bosso, Kontagora, Gurara, Chanchaga, Rafi, and Lavun.

Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, who disclosed this in Minna, the state capital while handing over Federal Government-approved assorted food commodities to the state and advocate on the 2024 floods, said: “Niger State has fallen under the highly probable flood risk areas for this year and should therefore take proactive and necessary measures in addressing the issues”.

Flooding had been a major and an annual disaster in the state where lives and property worth millions of Naira are always lost.

The Director General delivered 1,437.5 metric tons of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve through NEMA for the vulnerable people in the State.

The food commodities include 550 Metric tons (11,000 of 50 kg bags) of maize, 660 Metric tons (13,000 of 50 kg bags) of sorghum, and 247.5 Metric tons (4,750 of 50 kg bags) of millet.

The food items were received by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago at the Government House Minna.

“The food items are in fulfillment of the Federal Government’s promise of 42,000 metric tons of assorted grains to be distributed nationwide to reduce the impact of the current economic downturn being experienced in the country”, the DG said.

“The items are meant to be distributed equally to all the 25 local government areas of the state out of which 20 percent due for each local government area of the state would go to religious organizations while three percent would go to boarding schools in the local government areas based on the directive of the President”.

On the issue of floods, Bago, on his part, announced that a committee will be inaugurated to sensitize those living around prone areas to be cautious and move to safe areas.

“Those affected will be sensitized on the need to move away from the prone areas through members of a committee to be set up next week to avoid the annual loss of lives and property”, the governor said.

“My administration is also set to collaborate with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and other relevant authorities to build houses and relocate communities ravaged by insecurity and natural disasters and this is why we are making another passionate appeal to the Federal Government and other corporate organisations for more assistance for Internally Displaced Persons in the state to make life more meaningful to them”.

Prioritise investment in flood prevention infrastructure – ActionAid

The Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, speaking on the looming ‘monster floods’, asked government all levels to pay attention to investment in flood prevention infrastructure as panacea to the overwhelming floods Nigeria and Nigerians have faced over the years.

Mamedu said, “ActionAid Nigeria is deeply concerned for the states at risk, particularly the communities residing in the 148 Local Government Areas (LGAs) expected to be most affected.

“While there may not be a one-size-fits-all solution at present, addressing the root causes of this recurring problem is imperative for long-term prevention.

“The current flood situation in Nigeria demands urgent plans and solutions, including prioritising investment in robust flood prevention infrastructure such as adequate drainage systems, levees, building relevant dams and flood barriers to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

“Additionally, long-term solutions require proper and comprehensive urban planning and land-use management policies to prevent unchecked development in flood-prone areas.

“This involves enforcing zoning regulations, relocating vulnerable communities to safer areas, including having befitting shelters and preserving natural floodplains to absorb excess water during heavy rainfall.

“At the immediate and as a matter of urgency, it is important for the Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, FEMA, and SEMA to collaborate with the National Orientation Agency to ensure that the message reaches communities at the grassroots level who may not have access to traditional media channels.

“Communication efforts must extend to local communities in their language, enabling effective disaster preparedness and response measures to mitigate the impacts of flooding on their livelihoods.

“All other ministries like the Ministries of Education and Health must also now plan for alternatives that will not hinder the delivery of quality education and healthcare to those that will be affected by flood. Schools should not be the alternative shelter.

“Finally, praising the Federal Government for the early warning, this time around, we urge all three tiers of government to make good use of the ecological fund at the cutters of government for better preparedness for this flood that is anticipated.”

Report demands immediate concern – IDC

The President, Ijaw Diaspora Council, IDC, Prof Mondy Selle Gold, on his part, pointed out that there is urgent demand for relevant authorities to swing into action to mitigate the impact of the predicted flood.

“Bayelsa, Delta, Adamawa, Rivers, and 28 other states are on the brink of catastrophic floods by 2024. This report demands your immediate concern”, Gold told Sunday Vanguard.

“The torrential rain in Dubai on April 16, 2024 underscores the immediate threat posed by climate change.

“Reports indicating heightened flood risks in states like Bayelsa, Delta, Adamawa, Rivers, and others necessitate urgent action from governments at all levels.

“To avert the impending disaster, comprehensive measures must be implemented.

“First and foremost, governments should prioritize the establishment or enhancement of early warning systems.

“These systems, coordinated through agencies like the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other information management stakeholders, are crucial for providing timely alerts to residents in high-risk areas.

“Early warnings enable proactive evacuation and preparation, significantly reducing the potential impact of flooding.

“The Ijaw Diaspora Council believes that investment in infrastructure upgrades is paramount.

“This includes the construction or improvement of drainage systems, flood barriers, and river embankments.

“These measures serve to mitigate flood damage and enhance overall resilience to extreme weather events.

“Additionally, urban planning must integrate flood risk considerations, avoiding development in flood-prone zones and incorporating green infrastructure solutions.

“Communities in flood-prone areas play a pivotal role in disaster preparedness and response. They should be empowered to actively participate in creating emergency plans and response systems. “This involvement ranges from establishing emergency shelters and providing resources for affected residents to ensuring access to essential supplies during floods.

“Leading up to the projected flood season, stakeholders must prioritize environmental conservation efforts.

“Initiatives such as reforestation and wetland preservation can help mitigate flooding by enhancing natural water retention and absorption capacities.

“Collaboration between government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and local communities is essential for implementing comprehensive flood risk reduction strategies.

“By implementing these measures collectively and proactively, governments and communities can work together to avert the catastrophic consequences of flooding in vulnerable regions.

“As a Diaspora Organization, the specific plans to assist people and the government back home are to activate our flood response mechanisms used to deploy flood relief materials in the past and encourage our members to support families and communities in the flood-prone areas.

“Facilitating investments in infrastructure to mitigate the adverse effects of the impending flood, the Ijaw Diaspora Council will continue to provide education and healthcare support to displaced families during the flood while increasing our advocacy for policies that benefit the homeland such as better governance and development policies.

“The Ijaw Diaspora Council will facilitate the transfer of technology and knowledge to improve response mechanisms while facilitating the networking and collaboration between Diaspora members and local stakeholders to address common challenges and providing training, mentorship or resources to build local capacity in adequate flood response, and among other sectors.

“Regarding the Dasin Hausa Dam that is supposed to be a buffer dam that is under construction to serve alongside the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, our message to the Federal Government would be to ensure that the construction and management of the buffer dam align with international best practices for dam safety, environmental protection, and community engagement.

“It is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of communities downstream and the surrounding environment.

“Adequate monitoring, maintenance, and emergency preparedness plans should be implemented to mitigate any potential risks associated with the buffer dam.

Collaborating with relevant stakeholders, including local communities, experts, and international organizations, can help ensure the buffer dam is a sustainable and beneficial addition to the region’s water management infrastructure.

“Ahead of the predicted flood, it is imperative for both individuals and governments to heed proactive measures to mitigate risks and ensure safety.

“Official weather forecasts and advisories must be closely monitored, with strict adherence to instructions from local authorities and emergency services.

“Individuals should take preemptive action by assembling emergency kits containing ample supplies of food, water, medications, and essential documents. Moreover, they should be vigilant for vulnerable community members, including the elderly or disabled, and extend assistance as necessary.

“Governments play a pivotal role in disaster preparedness and response. They must disseminate timely risk communications, allocate sufficient resources for evacuation and relief operations, and prioritize the safety and well-being of citizens. Additionally, preparations for post-flood recovery should be made, including securing insurance coverage and understanding how to access support services for cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

“In terms of figures, it is worth noting that, according to recent studies, floods have become increasingly common and severe due to climate change. For instance, data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicates a rise in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including floods, over the past few decades. In addition, figures from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) highlight the economic toll of flooding, with global losses attributed to floods averaging over $100 billion annually.

“In conclusion, while the prospect of flooding poses significant challenges, it is reassuring to see governments poised to act swiftly and effectively to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

“Diaspora organizations such as the Ijaw Diaspora Council (IDC) stand ready to collaborate with local communities and governments to ensure that efforts are aligned with local priorities and sustainable long-term solutions.

“Through proactive preparation and coordinated action, the impact of floods can be significantly mitigated, fostering resilience and safety within communities”.

We demand adequate protection by government – HOMEF

The Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Nnimmo Bassey, called on government at all levels to enforce the existing laws to protect communities from activities that have aggravated flooding annually.

Bassey said, “One, it is good, that this forecast is coming. Two, it is not enough to make this forecast but they should also follow-up to ensure that government at all levels take action.

“For example, we had flood last year. What was done after the flood? Now you are telling people about flood coming. What is important is what is being done to prevent the havoc people are going to face? What is in place, the things that were destroyed; roads, bridges, and other infrastructures, have they been reconstructed, what changes have been made?

“So, these are the issues, and if changes and preparations are not made, forecasts are not enough, they are good first steps, but actions to follow that; otherwise are like a forecast of disaster and that is not what we want.

“Noting that much has been made on past flood disasters, the burden again is on the common man because they have to plan where to relocate to, take care of themselves, the children will be thrown out of school, and the burden is always on the people, and this cannot continue, government has to wake up to their responsibility.

“We have the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA. They are supposed to tell us what they are going to do, what is their plan, how have they supported communities that are on the line of the flood, where are the temporary shelters, the stores of food, medicine, and others to take care of the problem.

“Climate and flood problems are recurring all over the world. There are some things we can do locally and these are what we must do, and to wait for international organisations to assist all the time may be counter-productive.

“So, the first question is, what is the local government doing, what plans have they made to stop people from building on flood plains?

“What are state governments doing? Have they stopped sand-filling and reclamation of land that is providing less area for water to soak into the ground for drainage? What is government at different levels doing? It is not international agencies, they may provide the funds and support but the real action must be done by the locals and government.

“My message is the floods are coming and we do not know the intensity, it could be worse but floods will keep on coming.

“All of us must take steps to ensure that we include climate proving in whatever we do, ensure that our communities are well protected, ensuring people are not building on waterways and flood plains, stop reclamation of land, protect our wetlands because they help us to soak in floods, and, generally, let us have plans, layouts and plans that help us avoid the danger zones.

“However, the dam to serve as buffer dam has been under construction for ages and should have been completed a long time ago, and, again, the relevant ministry should tell us what they have done, how much is being invested in it, and if they have not done what needs to be done, they should tell us why they have not done it because inaction on that dam just means sentencing innocent Nigerians to death and destroying our communities and environment, which is completely unacceptable.”

Farms need to insure investments for proper compensations – AFAN

The National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, on his part, called on farmers to insure their operations with Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC, for proper compensation and safeguarding of their investments.

Ibrahim said, “The 2024 AFO sprouts from the NiMeT predictions unveiled earlier in the year.

“We attended that event and sensitized our farmers of the important issues that arose therefrom that are early cessation of rains, late commencement of rains, above normal rains in some places, and others.

“The flood outlook confirms the possibility of various degrees of flooding in various places. Yes, we are definitely worried that 31 states and about 148 LGAs face the possibility of experiencing adverse flooding.

“We have enjoined our farmers to avoid flood prone areas, clear clogged drainages around their farms and houses as well as listen to the advice of experts and government agencies.

“On previous occasions the government did its best by providing some compensation to the farmers affected but mostly in kind.

“We have advised the farmers to insure their operations with Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC, to get proper and sustainable compensations.

“We appeal to government at all levels to coalesce and support our small holder farmers whenever or wherever they experience calamities such as flooding and drought.

“Flooding is an important threat factor to the attainment of food security so it must be mitigated through the effort of government, the private sector as well as the farmers by heeding to the warnings of the hydrological services agency.

“Heeding the warnings of NiMeT and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency as well as other experts involved in the management of such disasters at all levels of government.

“The association is continually disseminating any information on climate and flood outlook to the farmers from the centre to the 36 states and FCT as well as all the 774 LGAs.

“We do a lot of advocacy to government sensitizing them on the need to pay reasonable compensation to farmers affected by the incident of flooding. We also advise farmers to insure their operations as far as possible.”

We’re worried – Agribusiness investor

The Founder and Chairman of SWEER GLOBAL Farms, Amassoama, Bayelsa, Dr Thaddaeus Thompson, expressed worry over the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook report, saying they were not assisted by government when the monster floods of 2022 swept across the country.

Thompson said, “We are into the production of cassava, plantain, yam, cucumber, and we are also going into rice production. We had very serious issue with the flooding that came in 2022, and as a company, we have invested millions of Naira in the region.

“Our farm is the largest in Bayelsa, and we trained our workers on-farm management tools, and when it came to the time of harvest, which we planned for, we were so overwhelmed by the flood that came in 2022, and we had some of our farms around Bayelsa International Airport in the Amassoama area, which we intentionally developed in areas that never had flooding.

“We were very positive that we would not run into the situations but then all of a sudden the flooding came and it was very massive, we could not mobilize our machines and also finish the harvest, and we harvested less than five per cent of produce we had there; yams, cassavas, plantains and other were all destroyed by the rain and flood.

“Unfortunately, we did not receive any support from the government as nobody came to our aid. Based on the fact that it was a natural disaster it was beyond our capacity, they would have assisted us and other farmers.

“We lost our machines and other assets, and there was no help, so we became discouraged from going back to Bayelsa to invest, and now there is a prediction of flood in the state, and we need the government to intervene as part of ease of doing business.

“I am very worried about the report because when the report comes out usually, it is favourable when there are contingency plans that would be implemented. The plans should not wait until the flooding comes.

“Government must not rush to implement the plan. First, it must test the limits of any plan that will be implemented. If not, a large sum of money will be wasted and the plan will fail. Government shouldn’t react prematurely because of public outcry for a lasting solution.

“Communities must be prepared and involved in the process. It has to be done in smaller stages to help determine the sustainability of the plan.

“For example when the communities of Tungbo in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and other towns in the region decided to build walls with levies, the government should have joined the effort.

“Let the communities join in the planning process. I still stand on my opinion that dredging the rivers will increase the capacity of the rivers to contain floods.”

Complete Dasin Hausa Dam to mitigate flooding – ERA

Programme Manager, of Environmental Rights Action, ERA, and Head of Yenangoa Office, Alagoa Morris, called on the Federal Government to ensure the completion of the abandoned Dasin Hausa Dam in Adamawa which is a critical infrastructure that would greatly solve the flood crisis in the country.

“In this part of the world, in Bayelsa State, it is not a monster flood we are facing since 2012 and the highest one that culminated in 2022, even without those every year we experience the flood season”, Morris said.

“Our people all know that by July, August, September, October, there will be floods, and there are certain benefits apart from the discomfort sometimes affecting homes, but not the way we experience the monster flood, there are also certain benefits locals look out for every year.

“The most disturbing aspect is this monster flood. In as much we have been advocating for government at the local and state levels and even support from the Federal Government since we have Federal Government interventionist bodies like the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Ecological Fund, we were thinking that even without the monster flood, our communities should be protected from the normal flood like ensuring sand-filling and ensuring embankment to reach the level of land so that people can build and comfortably stay in their communities.

“But now we are experiencing monster floods occasioned by the release of water from Lagdo Dam, water coming from the Futa Jallon Island area to Rivers Benue and Niger, and eventually coming to Bayelsa, and Bayelsa is a very strategic place because we have the longest stretch of the Atlantic Ocean in three local government areas: Brass, Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor, and the Atlantic Ocean is where all these waters flowing from the North will go into.

“So any additional flow of heavy water down to Bayelsa will inundate the environment here and overwhelmingly.

“Unfortunately, even since they have been predicting monster floods in 2012, we have not seen any positive action from the Federal Government.

“The only thing I will say is semblance of a positive gesture is after the 2012 floods when the authorities tried to collaborate or interface with the Cameroonian government to see how the Lagdo Dam will be released and information given to the Nigerian government so that we also know how to manage ourselves here, and if they are actually doing that and the release from the Lagdo Dam would not be with force like they released the water in 2022, we will not be experiencing unnatural flood.

“The Federal Government has not done enough, the Dasin Hausa Dam in Adamawa State, which they said was started before Cameroon started theirs and which would have served as a shock absorber, we learnt, has already gone 80 per cent completed before it was abandoned, and why can’t Nigeria go back to complete it?

“They are interested in sharing palliatives with states while this is having a serious impact on food security.

“The monster flood triggers a hike in food prices because of its impact on food security because all the staples, yam, plantain, cassava, rice, maize, Nigerians depend on are washed away, and most times no seedlings for farmers, shops are closed, livestock operators record huge losses, schools are shut, banks render skeletal services, the East West road that was destroyed by the 2022 floods has not been fixed by the Federal Government.

“Bayelsa State government upgraded some sections of roads destroyed and provided culverts in the three senatorial districts to control the passage of water, and repaired other infrastructure according to recommendations by some of us in the public domain and also made by-passes in anticipation of floods.

“The Buhari administration asked affected states to submit memorandum after the 2022 floods and Bayelsa also submitted memoranda to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management but up till now nothing has been heard about the outcome.

“The Presidential Committee on flood did not do anything as well.

“If we were a serious nation, with all these monster floods we have experienced from 2012 till 2022, about six or seven of them, we would have gone back to the Dasin Hausa Dam and continue that project or do other physical projects that would have redirected water in different directions after proper Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, but nothing has been done.

“We are saying we need the government to establish Flood and Erosion Control Commission that would be backed up by law, particularly in Bayelsa State, which would help to tackle the issues of flood and erosion, and it could be at the federal level also. We also call for water-right-of-way like oil pipelines and electricity”.