THE renowned author Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and continues to recover after being repeatedly stabbed during an on-stage attack in western New York on Friday that left him hospitalized.

“He’s off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun,” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, told CNN yesterday. “It will be long — the injuries are severe. But his condition is headed in the right direction.”

The 75-year-old award-winning author — whose writings have for decades brought him death threats — remains in critical condition, according to a family statement released Sunday by his son, but he was “able to say a few words” on Saturday.

“Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact,” the statement said.

Rushdie was preparing to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday when a man jumped on stage and stabbed him in several places, including the neck and stomach.

