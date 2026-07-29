Group urges politicians to emulate Yari’s philanthropy, people-centred leadership

A civil society organisation, Transparency Watch, has called on privileged Nigerians, particularly politicians, to emulate the philanthropic and people-centred leadership style of Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, who represents Zamfara West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The group said Yari has continued to use his position and personal resources to improve the lives of vulnerable Nigerians, particularly in Zamfara State, describing his intervention programmes as examples worthy of emulation.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Cliff Richards, Transparency Watch said the senator’s humanitarian activities and development initiatives have positively impacted many lives and distinguished him among public office holders.

According to the group, Yari has consistently prioritised the welfare of the people, both during his tenure as governor of Zamfara State and now as a senator.

It noted that the lawmaker has supported farmers through the distribution of subsidised fertiliser and provided food items, including rice, millet, sugar, beans, semovita, sorghum, maize and wheat, to constituents during festive periods, irrespective of political or religious affiliation.

The organisation also highlighted Yari’s role as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation, stating that he has continued to promote access to water supply and sanitation infrastructure for communities across the country.

It further said the senator has leveraged his previous experience as governor to support the provision and expansion of solar-powered borehole projects in Zamfara State.

Transparency Watch also commended Yari’s efforts to address youth unemployment, citing his sponsorship of dozens of youths from the six local government areas of Zamfara West Senatorial District for enlistment into the Nigerian Army.

The group said such interventions have created opportunities for young people and contributed to improving livelihoods in the state.

It urged other politicians and privileged Nigerians to adopt similar people-oriented initiatives, arguing that public service should be focused on improving the welfare of citizens.

“Senator Yari has demonstrated a commitment to using his resources and public office to support the people. We encourage other leaders to emulate this example by investing in programmes that improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians,” the statement said.