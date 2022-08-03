,

…As Akeredolu extends enforcement of installation of CCTV

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela, ADO-EKITI

THE Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr. Morounkeji Adesina, yesterday, ordered security reinforcements in all the border towns in the state.

Similarly, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, extended the enforcement of compulsory installation of Close Circuit Television, CCTV, devices in all public places in the state to September 1, 2022.

Addressing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the police boss said the command is not treating the alert raised with disdain, despite that it was still in the realm of rumour and conjecture.

Adesina, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, said he had beefed up security in all the border towns in collaboration with other sister agencies and local security architectures.

He said: “We received the alert just like every other Nigerian, but we are not treating it with levity, despite viewing it as a mere rumour. My men and officers are responding accordingly.

“We are not alone in the operation. This command is working with the DSS, NSCDC, local hunters and Amotekun Corps in all our operations.

“We needed to fortify the borders because the bandits won’t just fly into the forests, they will travel through the roads into the state and I think we have done enough in terms of security in our borders.

“I urge our people to help us with useful information. If they suspect any strange movement in any of the forests, let them alert us for prompt action.”

Akeredolu extends enforcement of installation of CCTV in public places

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said: “With the one-month extension, all security agencies in the state shall enforce the Executive Order as from September 1, 2022.

“Violators shall be prosecuted following Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.

Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people, describing it as a top priority.

The governor signed an Executive Order on June 22, 2022, mandating owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions in Ondo State to install and maintain CCTV cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on daily activities in their premises.

