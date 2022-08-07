Big Brother Naija housemate, Beauty Tukura who is referred to by many as Beauty, descended heavily on fellow level 2 housemate, Groovy, ending her 2 weeks relationship with him for dancing with Chomzy at the BBNaija’s Saturday Night Party.

Beauty angrily left the party venue, engaged in a fierce argument with Groovy shortly after the Saturday night party, accusing him of dancing with Chomzy.

As it seems to be the tradition, The Saturday Night Party allows housemates of both Levels to come together to party.

Beauty, insisting the relationship is over, said she had warned Groovy to dance with every other girl but Chomzy.

“I told you to dance with every other girl except that girl, but even when I dragged her away from you, you gave her a high-five and she started laughing at me,” She said

“Who are you? You want to embarrass me. I saw you wrapping your hands around her waist,” she said.

Groovy, trying to placate her, explained that he wasn’t dancing with Chomzy, saying Chomzy came closer to get into Beauty’s head.

“She was the one that came to me. I didn’t go to her. She came to me and I didn’t dance with her,” he said.

Meanwhile, level One housemate, Chomz has vowed to continue where she stops next week Saturday, voing to confronmt Beauty if she dares come at her over Groovy

“I am beginning to like the guy (Groovy) the way beauty is reacting is making me want that guy. Next weekend party, I will get close to him again and if she wants to cry let her cry,”She said.

Chomzy, however, warned that if her actions gets into the head of Groovy and he leaves his girl, he would be the one on the losing side beacuse she would not be in a ‘ship’ with him.

