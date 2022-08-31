Budding artist, Fatiah Ojediran better known by the stage name ‘Phatiah’ has dazzled her teaming fans with her electrifying performance at the 2022 edition of the Teens Think Event and MTN sponsored ATHF festival held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Like the never disappointing personality that she is which has been proven through her music efforts such as ‘Love Is All We Need,’ ‘Jeje’, ‘Education’, including her solo efforts and collaborations with other music acts, Phatiah definitely gave her age mates the inspiration needed for the event through her pop infused music.

No doubt, Phatiah’s performance in Kigali, the lovely capital city of Rwanda is a testimony to the fact that Phatiah’s experience of performing on big stages such as the Lagos State Government’s One Fiesta Events, Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving, Kogi State Government Inauguration, private and corporate events reflected in the experience and confidence she exuded through her stage performance.

No doubt the “Jeje” crooner, Arise O’ Philanthropy awardee, Enya and Emperor Award winner, who has not rest on her oars since her debut, “Education” was released is indeed growing by leaps and bounds, stretching herself beyond barriers and breaking fallow grounds from national to international terrains.

