By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has finally released the much-anticipated remix of his hit single ‘Calm Down’ which features American pop star, Selena Gomez. The remix was released on Friday, 26th August 2022 and the video for the pop crossover is coming soon. The song was produced by Andre Vibez.

Finally! Calm down with @selenagomez is out now! This one’s special to me, big ups to our supporters! Now let’s take this to a whole new level TOGETHER!



Earlier this week, Selena and Rema both teased the incoming remix on social media with Selena putting out a clip that showed both artists hanging out together.

Selena’s melodic tune complements Rema’s vibe perfectly, maintaining the same energy as the original release.

She sings,

“Yeah, I know I look shy but for you I get down, oh, woah

And my hips make you cry when I’m moving around you (Yeah)

Do it once, do it twice (Do it twice)

I push back, you hold me tight

Get a taste for a night”

Both artists pull off an amazing harmony with Selena matching Rema as he delivers the similar up-beat chorus to Calm Down.

“Baby show me you can calm down, calm down

Dance with me and take the lead now, lead now

Got you so high that you can’t come down, come down”

The remix is aimed at achieving international success and Rema will be counting on Selena Gomez’s status to get him the numbers that will place him on the international charts.

“Calm Down” became an instant hit after it was released as it quickly raced to 100 million views on YouTube in less than three months. The single which was released as one of the songs ahead of his debut ‘Raves & Roses’ album has emerged as the most successful single off the album.

