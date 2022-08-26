By Jimitota Onoyume

Kokori community in Ethiope East local government area of Delta state has called on Heritage Energy Operational services limited, operators of Oil Mining Lease 30, to come and show the community what it claimed to have spent hundreds of millions of naira on the Erhoike-Kokori cottage hospital as contained in a report in the Vanguard newspaper of August 24,2022.

President General of the community , Dr Wilson Ijide said they were embarrassed by the claim of the oil firm doing business in the area, adding that the renovation work the firm did was there for all to see.

Wondering how the firm could claim to have spent hundreds of millions of naira on an alleged minor repair work on the hospital , rehabilitation of an ambulance, the President General , Ijide said the claim by the company in the publication amounted to deceit.

It will be recalled that the firm in the publication on an event to handover the hospital to the Delta state government alleged it spent hundreds of millions of naira on the repair work .

The President General further alleged that the firm allegedly ensured that the council of chiefs of the Kokori community and the apex body of the area, Kokori Progress Union were not aware of all they did only for them to see the alleged bogus claims in the media.

“Why is the council of chiefs not informed ? Kokori community is entitled to a lot of projects from Heritage in its corporate social responsibility, CSR, and we are not seeing them.

“We want to see that Heritage is accountable to the entire Kokori community”.

