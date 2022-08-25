The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has held a 4-hour memorial service in honour of deceased APC Chieftain, Kemi Nelson at his church in Oke-afa area of Lagos state.

The memorial service which was held earlier today in the church premises had thousands of people in attendance including clerics from different denominations and grass root politicians that had personal relationship with Chief Mrs Kemi Nelson during her lifetime.

As expected, it was a sober moment as the congregation reflected on how she lived her life for the comfort of others and how she will be greatly missed for the role she played in the society.

While speaking on the reason behind holding a memorial service for her in his church, Primate Ayodele revealed that Kemi Nelson was a part of the INRI family and has contributed immensely to the body of Christ. He registered that she touched the lives of many clerics and deserves to be honoured with the memorial service to bid her farewell.

‘’Kemi Nelson has contributed so much to Christendom and has touched the lives of many clerics. She played a vital role in my church, she is part of the INRI family and cannot be neglected. She deserves to be honoured and by holding this memorial service for her, I’m only paying my respect. Kemi Nelson believed so much in INRI and as a church, she deserves this honour’’.

The man of God continued by describing her as a woman who was faithful and committed to the service of God while recalling that on her birthdays, she hosts several clerics for a prayer session just to show gratitude to God. He mentioned that he has known her for 32 years and groomed her spiritually.

‘’Kemi Nelson was a faithful, humble and committed woman to God’s service. I have known her for 32 years and I groomed her spiritually. Meeting her was a divine connection and I recall that during her birthday celebrations, she hosts several clerics for a prayer session just to show gratitude to God.’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele advised her husband and children to continue the legacy of Kemi Nelson while also praying for them.

‘’I want to urge her children; Yomi, Toun and Tunji and her widower, Adeyemi Nelson to continue the legacy she left behind. I pray God grants them the fortitude to bear this huge loss in Jesus Name’’

