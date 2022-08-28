By Dele Sobowale

“Every country has the government it deserves” – Joseph De Maistre, 1753-1821, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p 80

If you want to see Lai Mohammed, Chris Ngige, Adamu Adamu, Abubakar Malami, Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina, Miyetti Allah, El-Rufai etc back in high office after 2023, then vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, next year. It is because the President is more powerful than all the 36 Governors combined that we have lived with herdsmen’s atrocities everywhere in Nigeria. We voted out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because former President Jonathan performed woefully. If we want our votes to count in future elections, we must be honest with ourselves. If you believe that President Buhari has performed badly, then you must make APC pay dearly for the calamities we all observe around us and in every aspect of our lives.

To that statement by De Maistre, it must be added that every nation receives the punishment it deserves by allowing itself to be ruled by incompetent, selfish, corrupt and unintelligent leaders. Virtually every Nigerian is now complaining about our political, economic and social conditions. Even Buhari agrees that the nation is in serious trouble. But, as the chief author of the disaster and, like all politicians unable to admit fault, he has been casting about for whom to blame. That is understandable. Nobody wants to accept that after making great promises, they eventually failed. Most Nigerians, including his former admirers in the North, are now anxious to see him go.

“It requires wisdom to understand wisdom” – Walter Lippmann, 1899-1974 (VBQ p 275).

Apply that statement to the Federal Government’s endless and ruinous “borrow-and-spend” policy; and it is easy to understand why it is futile talking to a President who understands very little economics. He sees nothing wrong with the policy; and will not stop until there is nobody to lend Nigeria a dollar or kobo.

WHO SAYS RELIGION, ETHNICITY DON’T MATTER? APC?

“All political parties die at last of swallowing their own lies” – Dr John Arbuthnot, 1667-1735, VBQ p191.

The PDP was almost dead in 2015. Had the contraption called APC known how to manage its success, which means governing well, we should not be talking of APC VS PDP today. But, as I have reminded our readers many times, “a political party deserves the approbation of [the people] only as it represents the ideals, the aspirations and hopes of [Nigerians]. If it is anything else, it is merely a conspiracy to seize power” (US President Eisenhower, 1870-1969). The APC under Buhari, right from the start and till now, made it clear whose aspirations and hopes it was out to represent. Below is the list of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Buhari/APC as of 2022.

1. President Muhammadu Buhari – Minister of Petroleum

2. Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa State – Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT

3. Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom State – Minister of Niger Delta

4. Chris Ngige – Anambra State – Minister of Labour and Employment

5. Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra State – Minister of State, Environment

6. Adamu Adamu — Bauchi State – Minister of Education

7. Ambassador Maryam Katagum – Bauchi State – Minister of State Industry

8. Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa State – Minister of State for Petroleum

9. George Akume – Benue State – Minister of Special Duties

10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno State – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

11. Goddy Jedy Agba – Cross River State – Minister of State, Power

12. Festus Keyamo – Delta State – Minister of State, Niger Delta

13. Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi State – Minister of Science and Technology

14. Osagie Ehanire — Edo State – Minister of Health?

15. Clement Ike – Edo State — Minister of State for Budget

21. Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna State – Minister of Finance

22. Muhammad Mahmood – Kaduna State – Minister of Environment

23. Sabo Nanono – Kano State – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

24. Bashir Salihi Magashi – Kano State – Minister of Defence

25. Hadi Sirika – Katsina State – Minister of Aviation

26. Abubakar Malami – Kebbi State – Minister of Justice/Attorney General of the Federation

27. Ramatu Tijjani – Kogi State – Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

28. Lai Mohammed – Kwara State – Minister of Information and Culture

29. Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara State – Minister of State, Transportation

30. Babatunde Fashola – Lagos State – Minister of Works and Housing

31. Adeleke Mamora – Lagos State – Minister of State for Health

32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi – Nasarawa State – Minister of State, Science and Technology

33. Zubair Dada – Niger State – Minister of State, Foreign Affairs

34. Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun State – Minister of Mines and Steel Development

35. Tayo Alasoadura – Ondo State – Minister of State, Labour and Employment

36. Rauf Aregbesola – Osun State – Minister of Interior

37. Sunday Dare – Oyo State – Minister of Youth and Sports

38. Paulen Tallen – Plateau State – Minister of Women Affairs

39. Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers State – Minister of Transportation

40. Maigari Dingyadi – Sokoto State – Minister of Police Affairs

41. Sale Mamman – Taraba State – Minister of Power

42. Abubakar D. Aliyu – Yobe State – Minister of State, Works and Housing

43. Sadiya Umar Faruk – Zamfara State – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management

44. Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah – Abia State – Minister of State Mines and Steel

Christians, North and South, need to pay attention to the Ministers’ list presented above; so that the next time you meet a fellow Christian who says “religion should not matter”, you can call him a fool. It is an established fact that Christians, on the average, are better educated. That education, however, has provided us with knowledge but no wisdom. Right under our noses, Buhari/APC is proving to us that religion matters. Analysis of the full Ministers’ list reveals nothing good when examined based on religion. What we see ranges from the fair to the bad and the ugly.

In a country almost evenly divided between Christians and Muslims, Buhari paraded 44 Ministers – 24 Muslims; 20 Christians. That is fair. There were 18 Muslim Senior Ministers and six Junior Ministers. By contrast, there were ten Christian Senior Ministers and ten Junior Ministers. It is getting bad. Listed above are twenty critical Ministries and the portfolio holders. Clearly, there were 13 Muslim Senior Ministers and only three Christians in the plum Ministries. The remaining three are Akpabio, Ngige and Onu – in “suffer-head” Ministries. Everything else – Petroleum, Finance, Defence, Power, Works and Housing, Education, Police Affairs, Interior etc were given to Muslims. It is getting ugly already.

It is when you turn your mind to cabinet rank and lucrative appointments that you realise how much, under Buhari/APC, religion really matters and Christians have been almost totally marginalized. Let me list a few for today: Chief of Staff, National Security Adviser, Inspector General of Police, Chairman EFCC, Chairman NDLEA, Chief of the Army Staff, DG-DSS, DG-NIA, Chairman INEC, NNPC MD, Nigeria Ports Authority MD, DG-FIRS, Comptroller Customs, DG-Immigration – all Northern Muslims. Was it not St Paul who said “Oh you stupid Galatians?” Let me also say this to Nigerian Christians – “Oh you foolish Christians, can’t you see that religion matters most to Buhari and APC?

To be continued next week…

WISELY OBEDIENT – SIR NNABUGWU.

0803-338-3898: “Democracy has been defined as a “system of government under which decisions are made by counting heads instead of breaking them”. I totally agree. Today, read a message from a mature supporter of Peter Obi. He seeks to persuade not to terrify us. The youth should follow his example.

“But, I want to touch on how a certain man named Peter Gregory Obi who wanted to contest the presidential race in the PDP because he believes he has solution to the nation’s nagging problems. These same people with their southern cohorts planned to asphyxiate and disgrace him in the party primaries because they know the masses have started pulling around him because of his message of hope in a hopeless society. “Luckily, through divine intervention, he escaped them by leaving the party to join Labor Party which was a small, within few weeks of his entering said party, it has metamorphosed into a big movement now, to his wildest imagination. To my understanding, that is God working his purpose out as moves succeed to movement…

Sir Osondu Goodluck Nnabugwu (Mmilienweiro).

Anambra State”

P.S: I have not received a more thoughtful message of support for a candidate since I started writing on this page in 1994. Thank you sir.

