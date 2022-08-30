Ubani

By Henry Ojelu

The management of Uma Ukpai Polytechnic, Asaga, Ohafia in Abia state has named it’s administrative block after human rights lawyer Dr. Monday Ubani for his selfless contributions to humanity.

A letter signed by the institution’s Rector, Dr. Azuh Simon and Registrar Anthony Anoh also noted that Dr. Ubani has also been appointed as Chief Supervisor of the school.

According to the letter dated August 15, 2023, the reason behind the two crucial decision by the institution was due to Dr Ubani’s exemplary leadership both in the secular and religious circle.

Part of the letter reads: “We write to inform you with the consent and approval of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, the President and founder of Uma Ukpai Polytechnic, Asaga, Ohafia, that you have been graciously nominated to be named after Uma Ukpai Polytechnic Administrative Block in Asaga, Ohafia, Abia State.

“The above nomination is in consideration of your pragmatic and innovative leadership and administrative achievements and experiences in various elective and appointed positions you have held and still hold both in secular society and in religious circles.

“More so, your legal participations and contributions to International, National and State political leadership and issues, your selfless defense of human rights, your kind interventions and suggestions toward having a worthy and people-oriented political governance in our society, also motivated this kind gesture.

“We believe you will receive this positions in good faith and be encouraged to render more selfless services to God and to humanity.

“Meanwhile, we also deem it fit to appoint you the Chief Supervisor of Uma Ukpai Polytechnic, Lagos State Liaison Office.”

According to the letter, the officially ceremony for the naming of the administrative and conferment of the Chief Supervisor title on Ubani will hold on September 1, 2023 at the school premises.

