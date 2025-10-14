Otti, Wabara, Ex–Deputy Governor mourn Rev. Uma Ukpai

Uma Ukpai

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Governor Alex Otti of Abia State; former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara; and immediate past Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned gospel preacher, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai.

The late international evangelist, who hailed from Asaga Ohafia in Abia State, passed away at the age of 80.

Governor Otti, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, described Rev. Ukpai’s death as “a devastating loss that has created a massive vacuum in Christendom, Abia State, and the nation at large.”

“Our father in the Lord, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has, to the joy of the heavens and celebration of the angels, gone to be with the Lord,” Otti said.

The Governor recalled the close father-son relationship he shared with the late cleric and described him as “a soldier of Christ and a generational teacher who yielded himself to God’s service, becoming an instrument for healing, salvation, and fulfillment of the scriptures.”

Otti added that though Ukpai’s death was painful, his life remained a testimony of faith, humility, and divine purpose.

“His is not a death, but a journey to higher glory,” he said.

The Governor, on behalf of his family, the Government, and the people of Abia State, extended his condolences to the Ukpai family and the entire Christian community, praying God to grant them strength and uphold the enduring legacy the late preacher left behind.

Similarly, Senator Wabara described Rev. Ukpai’s passing as “a colossal loss to Abia State and the Christian community.” He noted that the late evangelist “left indelible footprints on the sands of time” and urged the family to find comfort in the remarkable legacies he left behind.

In a separate statement, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, through his media aide, Obasi Onwuka, described Rev. Ukpai as “an illustrious son of Abia whose impact will continue to resonate for generations.”

He lauded the late preacher’s philanthropy and his role in establishing the King of Kings Hospital and Uma Ukpai Polytechnic, both in Asaga Ohafia, which he said reflected Ukpai’s lifelong commitment to service and humanity.

“He was one of the grand masters of televangelism in Nigeria,” Oko Chukwu said, adding that Ukpai’s exemplary life of faith and compassion would continue to inspire many.

The former Deputy Governor prayed for God’s mercy and eternal rest upon the departed soul and for divine comfort for his family and followers.