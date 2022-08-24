.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

The combined team of officers of Kwara state police command and members of Miyetti Allah in Oro-Ago, Ifelodun local government area of the state have arrested a gang of four men whose stock in trade is alleged robbery of traders proceeds of their cows and other items.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the suspects namely Bello Baneri ‘ Umaru Shehu, Awalu Umaru and Mamma Muhammed all of Fulani camp Oro-Ago ,were arrested for attacking one Alhaji Yaya Ishaku while returning from the market and dispossessed him of N600,000.00.

The unsuspecting,Alhaji Yahaya Ishaku was said to have hired one of the suspects to load his cows into the vehicle for sale in Kara market in Oro-Ago on the fateful day.

The suspect was said to have later informed the other three with whom they tracked Alhaji Yahaya Ishaku while returning from the market with the cow sales of N600,000.00 ,and attacked him by hitting him with bigs sticks on his head while on Motorcycle and dispossessed him of the amount.

The victim who later reported the incident at the police station was said to be unconscious as a result of the attack following which they dispossessed him of the amount.

Contacted , Spokesman of Kwara State police command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the development Wednesday morning.

He however said N400,000 00 was recovered from the suspects out of the N600,000.00 dispossessed the cow seller,Alh Yahaya Ishaku.

” In course of the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and the sum of #400,000: part of the stolen money was recovered, while efforts are in progress to recover the balance.”Okasanmi said.

He however advised employers of labour to always do a background -check on any helping hands they intend to employ to avoid incidents of the nature reported above.

