By Biodun Busari

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Kingsley Moghalu, has backed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Moghalu said this as he recounted how they had both worked together on economic reforms and the education sector of Anambra state when Obi was the governor.

Moghalu, who was a presidential aspirant on the platform African of Democratic Congress (ADC), said Obi visited him in his Abuja home on Thursday, where they discussed issues bordering on the nation.

The political economist disclosed this on his verified Twitter page on Friday.

Moghalu tweeted: “H.E. @PeterObi paid me a visit yesterday morning at my residence in Abuja.

“I was very glad to receive him. We discussed the state of the nation and his aspiration to lead our country from 2023. I have always enjoyed a warm fraternal relationship with ‘Okwute’.

“We collaborated closely when he was Governor of @AnambraStateGov and I, also an Anambra indigene, was Deputy Governor of @cenbank.

“I recall his keen interest in education and our close coordination when, as CBN DepGov, I influenced a corporate social responsibility investment of N1 billion by the Bank in building infrastructure for Anambra State University in Igbariam (Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University).

“I also recall H.E. PO’s invitation to me to deliver the 6th Edition of the Anambra State Distinguished Public Service Lecture in 2011 on the subject of Nigeria’s banking reforms, his conferment on me of the Anambra State Government’s Special Award for Excellence, and our collaboration as colleagues in Nigeria’s Economic Management Team (EMT) under then-President @GEJonathan.

“As someone who has been a leading voice for our youth and a Third Force approach to Nigeria’s democracy, I believe PO’s candidacy is a welcome development.”

