•As Commission chair alleges threat to life

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO-CHAIRMAN of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, Mr Segun Oladitan, yesterday, disclosed that he has been receiving life-threatening messages over the commission’s plan to conduct local government elections in the state.

The commission has fixed October 15 for the conduct of the exercise, assuring the public that it would not flout the law in discharging it duties.

Addressing journalists at the Commission’s office in Osogbo on Monday, Oladitan said: “I want to use this medium and use your media to appeal to the people of Osun State that there’s no need for us to heat up the polity. I’m aware of court cases; people have been threatening me that they are going to arrest me, that they are going to imprison me and so on.

“Let us do everything by the law, when your case is already in court you don’t have to threaten the person you have sued, you have to allow the law and the court to take its course so I want to appeal to members of the public that there’s nothing we are doing today that is new. If anybody disagrees with what I’m doing they should not attack me physically.

“Let me assure you that OSIEC has not contravened the 360 days notice as couched by the electoral act. I am aware of section 28 of Electoral Ac 2022 and we will not go outside of the law. OSIEC is the creation of the constitution and stipulated its duties by the laws enacted by the House of Assembly.”

PDP kicks

However, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a statement by its Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, described OSIEC’s decision to go ahead with the exercise as illegal.

Adekunle said: “Apparently, the OSIEC Chairman seems adamant in going ahead with the illegal election and as such, we in the PDP will not fold our arms and watch the APC turn our dear state into the lawless entity. We will ensure that the sinister and dangerous plan of OSIEC that has become an appendage of the APC does not see the light of the day.”

