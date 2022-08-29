PDP Chieftain in Ondo, Pastor Olumide Akinrinlola

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Pastor Akinrinlola Olumide, has commended governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for elevating the traditional ruler of Ode Aye town in Okitipupa Council area of the state from grade level B to first Class.

Oba Akinmusayo Williams, the Halujagbo of Ode Aye town in Okitipupa Local Government was among the traditional rulers in Ondo State that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu elevated to First class monarchs.

Akinrinlola, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Senator representing Ondo South, at the Senate, Nicholas Tofowomo, said the elevation of Oba Akinmusayo was long overdue.

He thanked governor Akeredolu for correcting what he termed an anomaly and congratulated the Monarch and the entire community of Ode Aye for the new glory.

Akinrinlola charged Oba Halujagbo to leverage his promotion for the development of Ode Aye community.

According to him, “the elevation of Ode Aye Obaship stool to first class was long overdue because all the Obaship stools who were contemporaries of Ode Aye in Okitipupa LG had all been upgraded to first class many years ago under the previous administration in Ondo State.

“So I thank Governor Akeredolu for correcting an age-long anomaly caused by politics. Aye is an ancient city in Ikale Speaking Nation and one of the oldest communities in the Ikale land. The Traditional Institution is as old as the community itself.

“Our ancestor, Daniken Lapoki, reigned in the time of Oba Ozoluwa, father of Oba Esigie of Benin Kingdom. Unfortunately, traditional institutions were politicised dated 1960 when Nigeria officially gained its independence. Since that moment, Ode Aye Obaship stool has been lagging.

“When the previous administration of Ondo State government upgraded some Traditional Rulers from B to A (first class), Ode Aye Obaship stool was not upgraded even though the Royal Throne was in the same grade level with those upgraded.

Akinrinlola added that “Governor Akeredolu has done justice and I sincerely thank him for correcting this age-long anomaly. I congratulate Oba Halu and the entire community of Ode Aye for this new glory”

