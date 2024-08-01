Aiyedatiwa others mourn Ondo first class monarch, Oba Aroloye

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A first traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Owa of ldanre, Oba Fredrick Aroloye, has joined his ancestors.

The late monarch was aged 102 years before he passed on Tuesday. He reigned for 42 years after ascending the throne in 1976.

Confirming his demise, the Lisa of Idanre land and traditional Prime Minister of Idanre, High Chief Christopher Oluwole Akindolire, said necessary traditional rites are already being put in place.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commiserated with the people of Idanre over the passing of their monarch.

Aiyedatiwa said the passing of the revered monarch after 48 years on the throne is a monumental loss to Idanre community, Ondo State and Yorubaland.

He described the late Oba Aroloye as one of the most respected monarchs in Nigeria during his reign, adding that he was a lover of peace.

Within the almost 50 years of his reign, he added, Oba Aroloye promoted communal peace and stability while deploying his rich experience in the traditional leadership of Idanreland.

In a condolence message, the Governor said: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of our beloved Oba Aroloye. His Majesty’s wisdom, leadership, and dedication to community development and peace in our State will be deeply missed.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

“We will continue to remember his selfless service, guidance, and unwavering commitment to the development of Idanre and Ondo State.

“May his legacy live on through the countless lives he touched and the traditions he upheld.

Also, the ldanre Development Assembly IDA, Club 66, have mourned the monarch.

The IDA President, Chief Anthony Omolola, said that the monarch ” was not just a monarch: he was a change agent, a visionary, an exemplar of the best traditions and customs of Idanre people.

“He was the architect of modern Idanre, and his 48-year reign, by all means a watershed in Idanre and indeed Ondo State history, can never be forgotten.

“Sad as we are about his passing given his inimitable fatherly presence, joviality, kindness, unblemished integrity and wise counsel, we are consoled by the fact that, just like his forebears, he was blessed with the gift of life, living to a ripe old age. This is, therefore, also a moment of celebration.

On his profile, Omolola said ” From his birth on March 30, 1927, primary education at St. Paul’s Primary School, Idanre and Methodist School, Idanre; secondary education in Western Boys High School, Benin (Edo State) and Hussy College, Warri, and his higher education at the Balham and Tooting College of Commerce and Law where he obtained his professional degree; to his stint as a Chief Licensing Officer under the Surrey County Council (England) and as a Finance Clerk in Greater London, and as a Treasury Cash Officer in the civil service of the Old Western Region, Kabiyesi exhibited the virtues of honesty, diligence, and deep commitment to the uplift of humanity. He talked, walked and acted like royalty, conscious of his distinguished heritage and mindful of his place as a Prince of Idanre Kingdom. And when he eventually mounted the throne of his forebears, he used it as a tool of development and progress.

“Among other landmarks, he will be remembered for the Obaship institution with crown at Alade and Atosin and the expansion of the Oluship in other Idanre settlements, the placing of Idanre in the national and global consciousness with the Mare Festival, recognition of the Oke Idanre Hill by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, and, most significantly, the protection of the interests of all Makanres regardless of religion, social status, or gender.

” He stood gallant on behalf of his people and spoke against the take over of their lands by mercenary forces. He was a Kabiyesi par excellence, and institution in the sheer force of his love dedication to his people.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Lisa of Idanre land and traditional Prime Minister of Idanre, High Chief Christopher Oluwole Akindolire, Oloris and all Makanres on the demise of His Imperial Majesty and encourage the Lisa to hold the community intact as we celebrate the life and times of our revered royal father.