… as APC faction defects to Accord Party in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The break-away faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State, the Unity Forum, has thrown it weight behind the governorship ambition of the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Adelabu in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The forum, which comprised of many aggrieved Oyo APC faithful, have been protesting the irregularities and injustice being perpetrated in the party decided and have decided to forge ahead with Accord Party.

The Unity Forum members, who are adherents of the late Bola Ige political dynasty, late Alhaji Lam Adesina called Lamists as well as some former commissioners under the immediate past administration including former local government chairmen during Abiola Ajimobi Administration and about 80 per cent of the elders caucus of the party in the state are unanimously united and have drummed support for Accord governorship candidate.

The members of the forum who were at the Adelabu Penkelemes Foundation House Jericho, Ibadan yesterday, agreed to mobilise the electorate across the geo-political zones of Ibadan, Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso, Oyo and Ibarapa to vote for Accord party in the coming general elections.

Receiving the party chieftains, Chief Adelabu who had also served in various capacities in both public and corporate sectors, noted that he remains one of the highest employers of labour in the state with investments in real estate, finance, agriculture, hospitality and tourism, promising to create programmes and ideas that will enhance the economic prosperity of the state as well as making it a hub for industrialist.

The Agba Akin parakoyi of Ibadanland promised to re-engage all unduly sacked workers, prompt payment of salaries and allowances as well as ensure frequent training of public and civil servants if elected as the governor of the state.

Adelabu who has recently been receiving political stalwarts, organisations and defectors into Accord Party, notified them of the official affirmation as governorship candidate slated for August 3, 2022 at Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado Ibadan.

He enjoined them to make it a date to witness the rebirth of his governorship aspiration on that day and the renewed journey towards the emancipation of the state from incompetent governance of the incumbent Makinde PDP- led administration.

