Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts & Culture (right), with the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Clara M. Pulido Escandell. PHOTO by Osa Mbonu-Amadi.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

The 2022 International Arts & Crafts Expo (INAC), themed “Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World” has been declared open in Abuja, today, August, 18, 2022 by Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts & Culture.

The 15th edition of the Expo holding at the Abuja Sheraton Hotels & Towers has in attendance no fewer than 25 countries and 8 states in Nigeria. Some of the countries already on ground include Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Venezuela, Syria, India, Philippines, China, Iran, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Malaysia, Benin Republic, Sudan, Lebanon, South Korea and Tanzania.

States in Nigeria that have arrived Abuja for the annual international event are Lagos, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, FTC, Kaduna and Katsina.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Otunba Runsewe said the aim of the expo is to better project Nigerian crafts to various countries of the world given that our stories are better told by us. It is also to promote cultural exchange programmes and improve inter-country collaborations in music, arts, drama, etc.

The expo, as usual, is expected to amongst other items, feature skill acquisition trainings for young people, free medical examination and care, display of countries art documentaries, exhibitions of countries’ arts, crafts and culture.

Runsewe said: “This is another opportunity we have to showcase Nigerian crafts to the world and to let the world know that Nigeria is a safe place to be. We want Nigerians to know that the creative industry is capable of tackling Nigerian insecurity problems by engaging the youths in our crafts for revenue generation.”

The 2022 expo holds from August 18 to 20, 2022.

