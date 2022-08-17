As Urhobo progress union America (UPUA), a non-governmental Nigerian organisation under the auspices of the Diaspora Support gather in United States for their 29th annual convention, the president Olorogun Dr. (Mrs.) Onome B. Dema, call on members and delegates to turn up and come experience the celebration of African cultural heritage amongst other fun-guaranteed activities.

The event is slated to hold at the popular Radison-Blu Mall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota from Friday, September 2nd – Monday, September 5th, 2022.

This is the first in-person Convention since the global reset due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The convention program activities includes Gala Night, Cultural Extravaganza and Music/Dinner/Dance, raffle draws and fund raising for UPUA’s charitable and community development projects in the United States and back home in Urhoboland including scholarship awards.

“The annual Urhobo progress union America is a great time to linkup with old and new friends’, the president Mrs. Onome B. Dema, in a statement released for press, noted.

“We look forward to having a great celebration of our culture and language. In 2020 we had a small scale virtual meeting and in 2021, a full blown virtual convention featuring attendees from all over the world. It was a huge success!

“This time we are hosting activities that will give members and delegates coming from regions across America and beyond a clear chance to experience a lifetime fun while exercising the primary goals of the convention”.

Mr. Paul Awusa, Chair, National Organizing Committee and Dr. Felix Eruotor, Chair, Local Organizing Committee are working tirelessly to ensure a successful convention.

“We have hotel reservations, flight guides, local tour guides and all necessary information arranged for our attendees coming from far and near locations. The information are all available on our official website www.upuamerica.org and across social media platforms”.

Host for the event is Ace Nigerian Comedy Grandmaster, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba alongside Phina Brooks, Ese Ros Alfred and Emuesiri Gborogen.

